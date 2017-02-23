Couple Takes Break-Ups To A Whole New Level With Bizarre Photoshoot

Harrison and Jackie, who dated for over three years, decided to have a break-up photoshoot

People do all sorts of things to deal with a break-up. Cry, listen to sad music, do emotional eating. But this beats it all! A high-school couple (or should we say former) had a photoshoot after their break-up.

Harrison and Jackie dated for three and a half years in high school but separated when they moved to different cities to attend college, according to Mashable. On New Year's Eve 2016, the former couple met and Harrison suggested the photoshoot to her.

The photos were shared on Twitter by their high-school classmate on February 22 and they immediately blew up.

The two didn't hire a professional photographer but used Harisson's camera and tripod. He said the idea came from seeing his friends in relationships doing photoshoots. The idea that started as a joke turned into something serious as the shoot progressed. 'At first we were faking it but as the shoot went on it ended up being really real emotions", Harrison told Mashable.