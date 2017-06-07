Couple Stops For Petrol, Finds Massive Snake Coiled Up With Fuel Hose

"Look carefully before picking up those gas handles! OMGOSH! We stopped at Cowboys, and Matthew was trying to get gas and noticed a snake up inside the pump handle. We moved to another pump and a guy Brandon Radke came over and got it out," writes Stacie in the video description.
In the video, Brandon can be seen expertly removing the snake, which turned out to be massive but nonvenomous, according to Kiro 7.
Watch the video below:
The rat snake was released back into the woods by Brandon, who told Kiro 7 that it took work to pull the snake out from the pump.
