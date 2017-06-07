Couple Stops For Petrol, Finds Massive Snake Coiled Up With Fuel Hose The snake was released back into the woods.

26 Shares EMAIL PRINT Loren-Stacie Fleenor and Matthew got an unwelcome surprise when they saw a snake inside the pump.



"Look carefully before picking up those gas handles! OMGOSH! We stopped at Cowboys, and Matthew was trying to get gas and noticed a snake up inside the pump handle. We moved to another pump and a guy Brandon Radke came over and got it out," writes Stacie in the video description.



In the video, Brandon can be seen expertly removing the snake, which turned out to be massive but nonvenomous, according to



Watch the video below:





The rat snake was released back into the woods by Brandon, who told Kiro 7 that it took work to pull the snake out from the pump.



Click for more





A couple who just wanted to get some petrol for their car got a nasty shock instead. They discovered a huge snake coiled up inside the pump handle. A video posted to Facebook by Loren-Stacie Fleenor shows the snake being taken out from a petrol pump and has already collected almost 2 lakh views in just one day. According to the video description, the snake encounter took place when Stacie and her partner Matthew went to a petrol pump in Cedartown, Georgia, USA."Look carefully before picking up those gas handles! OMGOSH! We stopped at Cowboys, and Matthew was trying to get gas and noticed a snake up inside the pump handle. We moved to another pump and a guy Brandon Radke came over and got it out," writes Stacie in the video description.In the video, Brandon can be seen expertly removing the snake, which turned out to be massive but nonvenomous, according to Kiro 7 Watch the video below:The rat snake was released back into the woods by Brandon, who told Kiro 7 that it took work to pull the snake out from the pump.Click for more trending news