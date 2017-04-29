Couple Posts Adorable Selfie. Can You Spot What's Wrong With It?

At first glance, it's just a regular selfie with two people in it. Then you see it!
The photo shows the couple standing in front of a mirror but it's the reflection that is terrifying the hell out of people. The mirror shows the girl's face in the reflection instead of the back of her head. How?!
The tweet has garnered 46,000 retweets in 48 hours. See the tweet for yourself
i love my girlfriend even if shes a gemini pic.twitter.com/BXa7NTZOJ8— andy (@extracis) April 26, 2017
People were shocked with the creepy reflection
@extracispic.twitter.com/bEQSyesxhc— Beatriz Valenzuela (@BeatrizVNews) April 27, 2017
@extracispic.twitter.com/udDHFcZavO— xxxpenetration (@ReverzeBass) April 27, 2017
@extracispic.twitter.com/gHOHbKL5eg— molly perkasex (@sadaedae) April 27, 2017
@extracispic.twitter.com/ng5MmpPWWA— M o n t e s 💯 (@___argenis) April 27, 2017
@extracis I AM TRIPPIN. THIS GIRL CAN REALLY BE. WATCHIN HER MANS BACK.— Nate (@__Kon_el_kent18) April 27, 2017
@extracis Y'all see the mirror??!?? pic.twitter.com/RVRi6XKzdw— Keo Uchiha (@KeAontew) April 27, 2017
@extracispic.twitter.com/RFOuiA7JnK— Maria (@oohdeja) April 27, 2017
@extracispic.twitter.com/TXFc4kl0Qz— bobby sun (@touchmybobby) April 27, 2017
Many pointed out that the caption which mentions that the girl is a Gemini is the explanation behind the strange reflection. According to astrology, Geminis are "two faced", hence the two faces in the photo.
@extracis get it, because she's a gemini.. so she's two faced— (@wavylizz) April 27, 2017
@queenjosephine_@mjsunshine_@extracis lol the joke is that geminis have "two faces" /personalities, they are the twin sign. this is a doctored photo playing off of that.— gurns (@steeezepizza) April 27, 2017
Let's hope it's Photoshop and nothing else.
Click for more trending stories