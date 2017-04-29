Couple Posts Adorable Selfie. Can You Spot What's Wrong With It?

People were terrified to see what was in the background of this couple's selfie

New Delhi:  Couples often express their love on social media by posting cuddly, candid photos with their partners. Social media timelines are full of wedding photos, baby photos and vacation photos which can get annoying. Well, so did Andy who posted a selfie with his girlfriend with the caption "I love my girlfriend even if she's a Gemini".

At first glance, it's just a regular selfie with two people in it. Then you see it!

The photo shows the couple standing in front of a mirror but it's the reflection that is terrifying the hell out of people. The mirror shows the girl's face in the reflection instead of the back of her head. How?!

The tweet has garnered 46,000 retweets in 48 hours. See the tweet for yourself
 



People were shocked with the creepy reflection
 
Many pointed out that the caption which mentions that the girl is a Gemini is the explanation behind the strange reflection. According to astrology, Geminis are "two faced", hence the two faces in the photo.
 
Let's hope it's Photoshop and nothing else.

