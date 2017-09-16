Cops Find Four-Foot Lizard Strolling Through Backyard. See Scary Pics

According to WTVR.com, Henrico County resident Jim Milne's dog, Bosco, spotted the lizard strolling out of their backyard. Henrico County Police was eventually alerted and at first, the officer asked to check-in on the situation couldn't believe what they had heard. However, what they did discover upon reaching the spot was in fact a four-foot lizard. They later shared two pictures of the reptile.
The lizard is apparently a pet that got loose. Henrico County Police later shared an update to tell everyone that the reptile had been reunited with its humans.
Since being posted on September 12, the post has received over 800 reactions and almost 400 shares.
"Omg I have never heard of a lizard this big," says one Facebook user on the post. "Godzilla! Run for it," says another.
