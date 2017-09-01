Cop Heading For Hurricane Harvey Rescues Gets This Letter From Daughter "I hope you don't get hurt, but I hope you help other people that need it more than you do," she says in the letter

As rescue operations take place in Hurricane Harvey-hit Texas, an emotional letter by a police officer's daughter to her daddy has touched a chord with many. In the letter, the little girl tells her father, heading "into harm's way to help with Hurricane Harvey rescues," to look after himself and help others in need."I hope you don't get hurt, but I hope you help other people that need it more than you do," says little Makenna in her letter.The moving letter has been shared on Facebook by the Waco Police Department . Since being posted on August 29, the letter has collected over 870 reactions and more than 230 shares.Here's what the entire letter says:"Dear Daddy, I hope you don't get hurt, but I hope you help other people that need it more than you do. I hope no one gets hurt more. I hope everyone gets away the hurricane. I love you! Scott and Makenna"Several people have shared their thoughts on the touching letter."These parents can be so proud to have raised a child who thinks of others so much!!! I always thought there were more positive people on earth than negative and this shows who they are," says one Facebook user on the post."Precious child of God! This note speaks volumes for the parenting skills! Makenna is indeed blessed by loving parents," says another.Click for more trending news