Confused By Cameras, News Anchor Runs Across Studio In Hilarious Goof-Up

"Pick a camera, any camera"

Offbeat | | Updated: September 13, 2017 13:31 IST
BBC anchor Thomas Donkin was going to read out a report on Hurricane Irma

Today in problems that come with live news, a TV presenter was seen dashing across the studio just seconds after the opening credits of the bulletin.

Thomas Donkin, a journalist with BBC for nine years, was ready to read out a report on Hurricane Irma during an early morning broadcast on Saturday when confusion plagued him. Soon after the opening credits of the show, the anchor was seen running out of the frame trying to find the right camera, leaving behind an empty TV screen still flashing his name.

Seconds later, he reappeared but cluelessly still facing the wrong camera. Possibly prompted by his director through the earpiece at this point, the anchor finally looked into the right camera and opened the bulletin with a "Hello and welcome" keeping a perfectly straight face.

Clip of the hilarious blooper was posted online by several viewers. One of them quickly gained traction with about 4,300 retweets.

Watch the clip here
 
After many viewers pointed out the hilarious blunder to him on Twitter, the anchor said he was happy to give them a good laugh.
 

BBC uses remotely controlled robotic cameras in their studios. So, the absence of camera people comes with its sets of challenges.

BBC, not new to bloopers, has had its share of on-air fails. In June, news presenter Huw Edwards was left staring blankly for four minutes on-air when a technical glitch interrupted their 'News at 10' programme. And in a different kind of blunder, an x-rated video played out behind a BBC anchor as she read out news.

