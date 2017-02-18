Budget
College Girls' Genius Video On Getting Rid Of Rat Makes Them Heroes

Written by | Updated: February 18, 2017 19:11 IST
A group of college students in the US devised a trap to guide the rat out of their house.

When you think of college students, jugaad is thy name. They possess life hacks like no textbook can ever teach you. Give them a problem and they will come up with the smartest solutions. The same can be said for Jody Mackin, a student at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh in US. When faced with a rat infestation in her home, the college student and her roommates decided to get a little innovative.

The girls devised a trap blocking all corners of the bathroom, guiding the rat out with brooms, bucket and whatever they could lay their hands on. And boy, it worked! The rat flopped down the stairs and soon he was gone far far away.

Watch their ingenious method hereAnd that's how you become heroes on the interweb. The video, uploaded yesterday, has 96,000 retweets on Twitter and over 4 million views on Imgur. Twitter and reddit exploded with reactions as the video went viral. "This video has it all-- girls screaming, a large rat tumbling down the stairs and a slap shot goal. riveting.", summed up a redditor.However, some people said their method was cruel. While you may disagree with the method, internet agrees it's the best video this year so far.

