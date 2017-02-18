College Girls' Genius Video On Getting Rid Of Rat Makes Them Heroes

The girls devised a trap blocking all corners of the bathroom, guiding the rat out with brooms, bucket and whatever they could lay their hands on. And boy, it worked! The rat flopped down the stairs and soon he was gone far far away.
And that's how you become heroes on the interweb. The video, uploaded yesterday, has 96,000 retweets on Twitter and over 4 million views on Imgur. Twitter and reddit exploded with reactions as the video went viral. "This video has it all-- girls screaming, a large rat tumbling down the stairs and a slap shot goal. riveting.", summed up a redditor.
We came up with this ridiculous plan to get this rat out of our house and IT ACTUALLY WORKED!!!! BYE BITCH pic.twitter.com/c5qW76mzP8- Jody Mackin (@jodeball4REALZ) February 17, 2017
@jodeball4REALZ@kotalikmyballz SHE SAVED THE DAY LIKE: pic.twitter.com/4S4ni4F26w- ERiCA (@ereyna5) February 17, 2017
@rita_mackin@jodeball4REALZpic.twitter.com/vmIJ9HYzYf- em | 9 (@fallenfools) February 17, 2017
@jodeball4REALZ this is my favorite thing on the internet ever- Cole Ledford (@ColeLedford11) February 17, 2017
@jodeball4REALZ that slap shot at the end... GOALLLLLL pic.twitter.com/CicORujWgp- (@Wtf_Its_GHurst2) February 17, 2017
However, some people said their method was cruel.
@jodeball4REALZ you guys just did this irl pic.twitter.com/08pbabsYo4- Ramkumar Amalraj (@VAHAES) February 17, 2017
While you may disagree with the method, internet agrees it's the best video this year so far.
@jodeball4REALZ it's so sad watching him flop down the stairs- Rita (@rita_mackin) February 17, 2017