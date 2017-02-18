College Girls' Genius Video On Getting Rid Of Rat Makes Them Heroes

A group of college students in the US devised a trap to guide the rat out of their house.

We came up with this ridiculous plan to get this rat out of our house and IT ACTUALLY WORKED!!!! BYE BITCH pic.twitter.com/c5qW76mzP8 - Jody Mackin (@jodeball4REALZ) February 17, 2017

@jodeball4REALZ this is my favorite thing on the internet ever - Cole Ledford (@ColeLedford11) February 17, 2017

@jodeball4REALZ you guys just did this irl pic.twitter.com/08pbabsYo4 - Ramkumar Amalraj (@VAHAES) February 17, 2017

@jodeball4REALZ it's so sad watching him flop down the stairs - Rita (@rita_mackin) February 17, 2017

When you think of college students, jugaad is thy name. They possess life hacks like no textbook can ever teach you. Give them a problem and they will come up with the smartest solutions. The same can be said for Jody Mackin, a student at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh in US. When faced with a rat infestation in her home, the college student and her roommates decided to get a little innovative.The girls devised a trap blocking all corners of the bathroom, guiding the rat out with brooms, bucket and whatever they could lay their hands on. And boy, it worked! The rat flopped down the stairs and soon he was gone far far away.Watch their ingenious method hereAnd that's how you become heroes on the interweb. The video, uploaded yesterday, has 96,000 retweets on Twitter and over 4 million views on Imgur. Twitter and reddit exploded with reactions as the video went viral. "This video has it all-- girls screaming, a large rat tumbling down the stairs and a slap shot goal. riveting.", summed up a redditor.However, some people said their method was cruel.While you may disagree with the method, internet agrees it's the best video this year so far.