Clingy Pandas Shower Nanny With Way Too Much Love In Hilarious Video

The nanny has to be rescued from the pandas multiple times.



If you're looking for the cutest thing to see today, your search ends here. A video, making many on Facebook smile, shows three clingy pandas showering their nanny with some extra love. Posted by People's Daily, China on Facebook , the video has collected over 1.1 lakh views, some 6,400 reactions and over 2,200 shares within 13 hours.The video shows three big pandas trying to play with their nanny. While two pandas cling to her legs, the third tries to grab her arm. The collective power of the pandas seems so strong, the nanny has to be rescued from their embrace multiple times. The struggle goes on for a while before the nanny manages to free herself from the pandas. She eventually has to hide behind a door so the pandas can't chase her anymore."Too cute, they ganged up on her. She is such a good sport and so lucky, she has the best job ever," says one commenter on the video. "She has been in many videos with the cubs. They love her, like playing with her," says another."I also want to be there to play with them... so cute and lovely," says one Facebook user. "This is my dream job, where do I apply?" comments another.Click for more trending news