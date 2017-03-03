Classic '90s Cartoon 'DuckTales' Returns. Watch The New Trailer

The Internet just can't keep calm and carry on because Disney is bringing back the classic cartoon DuckTales. Anyone who grew up in the late '80s and '90s will have fond memories of the adventures of Huey, Dewey, and Louie and their great-uncle the "bajillionaire" Scrooge McDuck. On Thursday, the Disney XD network released a first look at the series, posting the DuckTales trailer online. In less than 24 hours, it has been watched over one million times on YouTube and 850,000 times on Facebook .
Giving fans all the feels is Disney stalwart Tony Anselmo returning as the iconic Donald Duck. Comedian Kate Micucci plays Webby Vanderquack, Saturday Night Live's Beck Bennet plays Launchpad McQuack and Castle's Toks Olagundoye plays Mrs Beakley.
Disney announced it has already ordered a second season of the show. DuckTales will premiere this summer on Disney XD. Cue the nostalgia.
"Man, I had doubts," writes Michael Poole on Facebook. "But I'm really digging what I am seeing! And normally I try to be very critical of remakes too."
"Faded colours, stylised cartoon, odd voices. Thanks, but no thanks, I'll stick to re-watching the classic ones," writes one person on Twitter.
"I'm still a little bit doubtful about the graphics," tweets Peet Scamander, "but I'm really happy that my favourite Disney series comes back this year."
Watch the trailer here:
The actors voicing the characters in the reboot earlier recorded the original version of the theme song.
Yeah, that is definitely going to be stuck in your head all day. Woo-hoo!
