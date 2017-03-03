Classic '90s Cartoon 'DuckTales' Returns. Watch The New Trailer

The Internet just can't keep calm and carry on because Disney is bringing back the classic cartoon DuckTales. Anyone who grew up in the late '80s and '90s will have fond memories of the adventures of Huey, Dewey, and Louie and their great-uncle the "bajillionaire" Scrooge McDuck. On Thursday, the Disney XD network released a first look at the series, posting the DuckTales trailer online. In less than 24 hours, it has been watched over one million times on YouTube and 850,000 times on Facebook

David Tennant of Doctor Who fame voices Scrooge McDuck's character (with a thick Scottish accent). Huey, Dewey, and Louie are voiced by Community's Danny Pudi, Parks and Recreation's Ben Schwartz, and Saturday Night Live's Bobby Moynihan.Giving fans all the feels is Disney stalwart Tony Anselmo returning as the iconic Donald Duck. Comedian Kate Micucci plays Webby Vanderquack, Saturday Night Live's Beck Bennet plays Launchpad McQuack and Castle's Toks Olagundoye plays Mrs Beakley.

