CISF Officer Wins Twitter After Helping Passenger Who Lost Luggage

Lost my luggage at IGI, the officer was getting off from duty. Still he traveled back along with me, found it and said 'ye to duty hai meri' pic.twitter.com/oUGpORpUr0 - Chilled (@MeetUunngLee) February 19, 2017

Thank you @CISFHQrs! Inspector Sunil Kumar restored my faith. https://t.co/cEX1aEUmy0 - Chilled (@MeetUunngLee) February 19, 2017

Almost everyone's heard horror stories about people losing their luggage at the airport. From running pillar to post to complain about the missing belongings to finally getting it back is nothing short of a nightmarish experience. So when one Twitter user found help while looking for his missing luggage, he couldn't help but tweet about it. Blogger Anubhav K. Sharma has expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards a security personnel at the Indira Gandhi International Airport who helped him locate his missing luggage. His tweet about the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer is now winning Twitter. Since being posted on February 19, the tweet has received over 3,700 'likes' and more than 2,000 retweets on the social networking site.In his tweet, Mr Sharma mentions how Inspector Sunil Kumar went out of his way to help him, even though he was about to get off duty. What's more moving is what the officer told him - 'Ye to duty hai meri'.Mr Sharma later retweeted his tweet to thank Inspector Sunil Kumar and even tagged the official CISF Twitter handle.Inspector Sunil Kumar's actions have won several hearts on Twitter."People like these make it worthwhile to pay taxes!" says one commenter on Twitter. "Excellent gesture. Appreciate the sense of duty," says another.Several other have shared similar experiences of their own."Had similar exp. another passenger took my bag by mistake... the security guy found him near taxi stand and helped us exchange," says a Twitter user. "Same inspector Sunil helped me at Ahmedabad Airport while I was travelling to Dubai. Huge respect. Thanks officer," says another.