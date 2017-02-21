CISF Officer Wins Twitter After Helping Passenger Who Lost Luggage

In his tweet, Mr Sharma mentions how Inspector Sunil Kumar went out of his way to help him, even though he was about to get off duty. What's more moving is what the officer told him - 'Ye to duty hai meri'.
Lost my luggage at IGI, the officer was getting off from duty. Still he traveled back along with me, found it and said 'ye to duty hai meri' pic.twitter.com/oUGpORpUr0- Chilled (@MeetUunngLee) February 19, 2017
Mr Sharma later retweeted his tweet to thank Inspector Sunil Kumar and even tagged the official CISF Twitter handle.
Thank you @CISFHQrs! Inspector Sunil Kumar restored my faith. https://t.co/cEX1aEUmy0- Chilled (@MeetUunngLee) February 19, 2017
Inspector Sunil Kumar's actions have won several hearts on Twitter.
"People like these make it worthwhile to pay taxes!" says one commenter on Twitter. "Excellent gesture. Appreciate the sense of duty," says another.
Several other have shared similar experiences of their own.
"Had similar exp. another passenger took my bag by mistake... the security guy found him near taxi stand and helped us exchange," says a Twitter user. "Same inspector Sunil helped me at Ahmedabad Airport while I was travelling to Dubai. Huge respect. Thanks officer," says another.