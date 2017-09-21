Chrissy Teigen Corrects Ivanka Trump's Grammar And Twitter Loves It

It all started with a tweet Ivanka Trump posted about her nephew.

Cuddling my little nephew Luke... the best part of an otherwise incredible day! pic.twitter.com/8Ci5SD1VJ8 - Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 19, 2017

"Otherwise" implies you did not like hangin with this baby. https://t.co/oB5IEZmOf3 - christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 20, 2017

Doesn't she mean the rest of the day was incredible, and cuddling her nephew was even better?! - Tom Davies (@tomdavies1986) September 20, 2017

Overall, is the word. - christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 20, 2017

Don't try to bring Ivanka down! Her day was otherwise incredible! - elan gale (@theyearofelan) September 20, 2017

She doesn't understand what otherwise means.. - (@raficlassy) September 20, 2017

they have the best words - Brandon McCarthy (@BMcCarthy32) September 20, 2017

The endless irony of this family that has trouble stringing together coherent sentences in English wanting to keep non English speakers out - sarah (@rsarahsez) September 20, 2017

They have so much money, like why can't they just get an english major to just tweet for them - Gisela Estrada(@giselie18) September 20, 2017

C'mon. Be better than that. Stop it. Talk about nit pick. We all make mistakes-right? - my Mary Flaminio (@mflaminio) September 20, 2017