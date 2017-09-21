Chrissy Teigen Corrects Ivanka Trump's Grammar And Twitter Loves It

Chrissy Teigen called out the incorrect usage of the word 'otherwise' in Ivanka Trump's recent tweet

Offbeat | | Updated: September 21, 2017 14:20 IST
It all started with a tweet Ivanka Trump posted about her nephew.

Chrissy Teigen may have managed to get US President Donald Trump to block her on Twitter but looks like she has others from the Trump family on her radar now. The model lit up Twitter with a single tweet yesterday after she openly schooled Mr Trump's eldest daughter Ivanka Trump on the micro blogging site. Her tweet, correcting a grammatical error in one of Ivanka's latest tweets, has now collected over three lakh 'likes' and more than 56,000 retweets - and still very much counting.

It all started with this tweet posted by Ivanka about her nephew.
 
Not unlike many on Twitter who commented about the incorrect usage of the word 'otherwise' in the tweet, Chrissy also explained exactly what was wrong with it.
 
And just like that Twitter was on fire.
 
Here's how others reacted:
 
This isn't the first time a member from the Trump family has been called out by Twitter for using incorrect words in their tweets. Just a while back US President Donald Trump was trolled by Twitter for misspelling the word 'heal' in a tweet only days after making the same mistake twice in two tweets.

