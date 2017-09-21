Chrissy Teigen Corrects Ivanka Trump's Grammar And Twitter Loves It

It all started with this tweet posted by Ivanka about her nephew.
Cuddling my little nephew Luke... the best part of an otherwise incredible day! pic.twitter.com/8Ci5SD1VJ8- Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 19, 2017
Not unlike many on Twitter who commented about the incorrect usage of the word 'otherwise' in the tweet, Chrissy also explained exactly what was wrong with it.
"Otherwise" implies you did not like hangin with this baby. https://t.co/oB5IEZmOf3- christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 20, 2017
And just like that Twitter was on fire.
Doesn't she mean the rest of the day was incredible, and cuddling her nephew was even better?!- Tom Davies (@tomdavies1986) September 20, 2017
Overall, is the word.- christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 20, 2017
Here's how others reacted:
Don't try to bring Ivanka down! Her day was otherwise incredible!- elan gale (@theyearofelan) September 20, 2017
She doesn't understand what otherwise means..- (@raficlassy) September 20, 2017
they have the best words- Brandon McCarthy (@BMcCarthy32) September 20, 2017
The endless irony of this family that has trouble stringing together coherent sentences in English wanting to keep non English speakers out- sarah (@rsarahsez) September 20, 2017
They have so much money, like why can't they just get an english major to just tweet for them- Gisela Estrada(@giselie18) September 20, 2017
C'mon. Be better than that. Stop it. Talk about nit pick. We all make mistakes-right?- my Mary Flaminio (@mflaminio) September 20, 2017
True. Honest mistake though. She did say "best part"- Aaron Tevis (@AaronTevis) September 20, 2017
This isn't the first time a member from the Trump family has been called out by Twitter for using incorrect words in their tweets. Just a while back US President Donald Trump was trolled by Twitter for misspelling the word 'heal' in a tweet only days after making the same mistake twice in two tweets.
