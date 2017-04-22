Chris Pratt Raps On Butter Chicken, Learns Hindi With Kenny Sebastian

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: April 22, 2017 08:47 IST
Chris Pratt Raps On Butter Chicken, Learns Hindi With Kenny Sebastian

Chris Pratt sportingly agreed to rap on butter chicken with Kenny Sebastian.

New Delhi:  What happens when the funniest man in Hollywood meets an Indian comedian? A lot of fun, of course! For the promotion of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2, Chris Pratt recently met with Kenny Sebastian and what ensued was one of the most fun interactions we've seen in a while! The interaction took place in Tokyo and, going by the numbers on Facebook, the video is already a hit with Indian fans. And so it should be. The Parks And Recreation actor, after all, does an excellent, improvised rap on butter chicken with Kenny.

Rapping is, however, not all he does. He also learns two words in Hindi and reacts to Marvel's mashup of 'Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Baba' and the Guardians trailer. (Spoiler alert: He loved the music!)

So, does Chris Pratt ace his Hindi lesson? You'll have to watch the video to find out:
 
 
 


What do you think of the video? Let us know using the comments section below.

