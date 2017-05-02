This Chinese Groom Hired Fake Friends To Attend His Wedding

New Delhi: Weddings are a great place to meet and bond with friends and family. That's what a bride in China was planning to do on her wedding. The bride was excited to meet her fiancee's parents and friends but was shocked to learn that the 200 plus guests from the groom's side were 'hired relatives'.
The incident happened in China's Xi'an during the Labour Day long weekend. The bride Xiao Liu, who was looking forward to meet her new family, got anxious when her parents-in-law were nowhere to be seen at the venue. The groom assured her they were on the way.
Frustrated with their absence, the bride asked her sister to ask the groom's friends and relatives about his parents. Which is when they realised, the relatives were hired guests. According to Daily Mail, the 200 guests at the wedding were cab drivers, broke college students who were paid between 9-11 pounds to act like his friend.
The woman who had been dating her fiancee for over 3 years didn't suspect anything because the two had a different circle of friends.
After discovering the truth about the fake wedding guests, the heartbroken bride called the police. The groom reportedly confessed to hiring relatives on social media platforms because his parents didn't approve of the match as the bride came from a different town. A police probe is underway.
