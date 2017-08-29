Watch: Woman Walks Over Rickety Floor, Gets Sucked In

Offbeat | | Updated: August 29, 2017 19:31 IST
27 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Watch: Woman Walks Over Rickety Floor, Gets Sucked In

The incident took place on Saturday morning in China's Shenzhen city

Social media in China is abuzz with a jaw-dropping video of a woman being swallowed by a tiny hole in the floor.

The woman was walking towards the escalator when the floor gave way. She fell into it and disappeared in seconds. A quick-thinking commuter accompanying her swiftly reached for her as a crowd gathered around to help. The woman was eventually rescued from the tight space after a few minutes and sustained only minor abrasions in the incident that happened on Saturday at Cuizhu metro station in China's Shenzhen city.

Following the incident, the metro authorities fixed the broken floor panel, Daily Mail quotes officials. There has been no word on whether compensation will be awarded to the victim.

Watch the moment it happens




 

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

27 Shares
ALSO READMani Shankar Aiyar On Ram Rahim's Blockbuster Appeal
ChinaCaught on Camerawoman falls into hole

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Babumoshai BandookbaazA GentlemanSniffVivegamIndia Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreAadhaar PAN linking

................................ Advertisement ................................