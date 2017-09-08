Watch: Traffic Cop Stops Offender, Driven Off On Car Hood For Two Kilometres The driver was detained for inflicting injuries to the policeman

27 Shares EMAIL PRINT Two motorists chased the driver and eventually caught him



The incident happened on the morning of September 1 when the cop tried stopping the driver for a traffic violation. Instead of complying, the driver stepped on the gas taking with him the policeman who was forced to hold on to the car's hood to save his life. The driver swerved his car on the road to get rid of the clinging cop. After a 2-kilometre chase, the driver was caught by two men who chased him. He was detained for intentionally inflicting injuries to the policeman.



The entire incident was caught on multiple surveillance cameras. Watch it here











Click for more





A policeman in China's Dalian was literally taken on a ride by a driver after he tried to stop him at a checkpoint.The incident happened on the morning of September 1 when the cop tried stopping the driver for a traffic violation. Instead of complying, the driver stepped on the gas taking with him the policeman who was forced to hold on to the car's hood to save his life. The driver swerved his car on the road to get rid of the clinging cop. After a 2-kilometre chase, the driver was caught by two men who chased him. He was detained for intentionally inflicting injuries to the policeman.Click for more trending news