Watch: Traffic Cop Stops Offender, Driven Off On Car Hood For Two Kilometres

The driver was detained for inflicting injuries to the policeman

Offbeat | | Updated: September 08, 2017 15:45 IST
Watch: Traffic Cop Stops Offender, Driven Off On Car Hood For Two Kilometres

Two motorists chased the driver and eventually caught him

A policeman in China's Dalian was literally taken on a ride by a driver after he tried to stop him at a checkpoint.

The incident happened on the morning of September 1 when the cop tried stopping the driver for a traffic violation. Instead of complying, the driver stepped on the gas taking with him the policeman who was forced to hold on to the car's hood to save his life. The driver swerved his car on the road to get rid of the clinging cop. After a 2-kilometre chase, the driver was caught by two men who chased him. He was detained for intentionally inflicting injuries to the policeman.

The entire incident was caught on multiple surveillance cameras. Watch it here



 

