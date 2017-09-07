Watch: Alligator Falls From First-Floor Balcony, Shocking Neighbours

It fell inside a day care facility on the ground floor

Offbeat | Updated: September 07, 2017
Here's something you don't see everyday - an alligator shocked toddlers and staff in a day care facility in Nanning, China.

The alligator, a metre long, was reportedly a pet and fell from the balcony of a first-floor apartment in the same building. The reptile was luckily captured before it could harm anyone.

After being contained, police didn't return the animal to its owner with fear of it escaping the apartment again. It was rehabilitated to a nearby zoo following Tuesday's incident.

Watch how the animal was captured




 

