Watch: Passengers Push Train To Rescue Man Stuck In Platform Gap

Just a couple of months after bystanders in China flipped a car over to free a man trapped under it, another incident of people coming together to help somebody in a sticky situation has come to light. At Beijing's Dongzhimen station yesterday, commuters literally pushed a train to help a man stuck between the train and the platform. The incident took place last evening after the staff members' initial attempts to free the man failed, according to Channel News Asia.A video shows the commuters pushing the train to free the trapped passengers, and breaking into applause when they succeed. Watch it below:Beijing Subway says that the unidentified man was on the railway tracks at around 8 pm, causing the driver to hit the emergency brakes. The man, however, still managed to get a leg stuck between the train and the platform as it rolled in, reports Channel News Asia.The video has been viewed over 11 million times on China's social media sites.Click for more trending news