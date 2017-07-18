Parents Sneak 4-Year-Old Into Plane Without Ticket, Cause Delay Her parents thought she was too short to need a ticket

A four-year-old girl caused a flight delay on Sunday morning when she managed to get past security checkpoints and board a plane without a ticket. The incident took place on a Juneyao Airlines flight from Beijing to Shanghai. According to the Shanghaiist , the girl's parents thought she was too short to require a ticket and managed to sneak her into the plane. Of course, everyone over the age of two requires a ticket to fly.The flight was delayed by 5 hours as all the passengers were de-boarded and made to go through security again.However, The Paper reports that as per a statement released by Juneyao Airlines, the family will not be charged with any wrogdoing. According to the statement, there was no intent of fare evasion on part of the family as they thought that the girl, under 120 cms, did not require a plane ticket.The Shanghaiist also reports that the family's actions only caused about 90-minutes of delay - the rest was attributed to bad weather conditions.A few weeks ago, an 80-year-old woman delayed a flight from Shanghai for several hours after throwing coins at the plane's engine for good luck.Click for more trending news