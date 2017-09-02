Video: Girl Dangling From Fourth Floor Window Saved By Neighbour He was perched on the grille for half an hour before help arrived

58 Shares EMAIL PRINT The girl was dangling from the window with her neck stuck between the bars



In the incident that took place last week in China's Xiaogan City, the girl was spotted with her neck stuck between the safety bars outside her window. Her mother was reportedly out buying groceries when the mishap took place. Neighbour Chen Fangyong, who was at home, was alerted when he heard commotion outside the building. The valiant man then climbed up from the third floor window and held on to the girl till she was rescued as a crowd gathered below. Dangerously perched on the window grille, he waited for half an hour before help arrived.



Fire brigade eventually rescued the girl and the man by cutting through the metal bars.







"I think anyone encountering this situation would have tried to help," said Mr Fangyong.



Neighbours were





Click for more





A heroic man risked his life to save a 3-year-old girl who was dangling from a fourth floor window of a residential building.In the incident that took place last week in China's Xiaogan City, the girl was spotted with her neck stuck between the safety bars outside her window. Her mother was reportedly out buying groceries when the mishap took place. Neighbour Chen Fangyong, who was at home, was alerted when he heard commotion outside the building. The valiant man then climbed up from the third floor window and held on to the girl till she was rescued as a crowd gathered below. Dangerously perched on the window grille, he waited for half an hour before help arrived.Fire brigade eventually rescued the girl and the man by cutting through the metal bars."I think anyone encountering this situation would have tried to help," said Mr Fangyong.Neighbours were reportedly preparing to break down the apartment door before the neighbour came to the girl's rescue. The mother later confessed she left the toddler at home because she didn't want to accompany her.Click for more trending news