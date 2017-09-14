Delivery Man Turns Chef In Bizarre Video. Here's Why

Offbeat | | Updated: September 14, 2017 16:39 IST
The man reportedly worked with a food delivery company in Beijing

Anyone who loves ordering in food knows the agonising wait between placing your order and receiving it. But delivering food can be a very demanding job. Ensuring the food reaches the customer on time while navigating through city traffic is a challenge. To add to it, kitchen staff taking forever to prepare food can be annoying. So when a delivery man in China got fed up of waiting forever for a customer's order, he decided to take charge of the situation.

The delivery man entered the kitchen and started preparing the customer's order himself. According to CGTN, he was under such immense pressure to deliver the food on time that he took matters in his own hands.

In a short clip posted on Chinese social networking platform Weibo, the delivery man, wearing a yellow uniform and helmet, is seen cooking along other chefs inside the restaurant kitchen. The delivery man seems at ease stir-frying the food while handling a relatively big wok.



The delivery person was reportedly wearing a uniform of Meituan, a courier company based in Beijing that also delivers restaurant food.

