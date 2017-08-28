Watch: Bike Skids, Gets Crushed Under Truck. Rider Walks Away Unhurt

Just in the nick of time

Offbeat | | Updated: August 28, 2017 16:31 IST
The incident happened in China last week

In an extreme close call caught on camera, a man from China managed to ditch his bike just moments before being possibly crushed by a truck and walking away like a total boss.

The short clip shows a garbage truck hurtling down the road at an intersection when a two-wheeler emerges out of nowhere. Seeing the imminent threat to life, the man skids his bike and dismounts it in the nick of time. As he gets up and walks away from a possible near fatal disaster, his bike gets crushed under the truck.

Watch the thrilling video below





 

