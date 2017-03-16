Chetan Bhagat Turns Gears From Writing, Twitter Charges At Him

Author Chetan Bhagat was trolled on Twitter after he announced he is taking a break from writing

Turning gears. Moving from writing to setting up an electric car project. Always a mechanical engineer :) #TimeToGetSmarter — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) March 15, 2017

@chetan_bhagat I was depressed since last two weeks, nothing worked! This tweet cured me of it. Thank u ever so much! #TimeToGetSmarter — That Sarcastic Chick (@sarcychick) March 15, 2017

@chetan_bhagat don't do that. You know you can't make a movie out of it. Please don't dive in that Field #3mistakesofyourlife — the_amatuer_guy (@MihirAthale) March 15, 2017

@chetan_bhagat thank goodness. Hope the car is better than the books. They were horrible really. — Trinanjan Dutta (@TriDats666) March 15, 2017

@chetan_bhagat Can you also ask people to stop reading your old books? For them also, its #TimeToGetSmarter — Vishesh Jaiswal (@jaiswalvishesh) March 15, 2017

@chetan_bhagat yipeee......congrats n Plz don't ever come back to writing... — Anjali Sharma (@angysharma) March 15, 2017

Chetan Bhagat has always enjoyed a special place on Twitter. No matter what the author does, Twitter leaves no stone unturned to troll him. Be it attacking his books or the time he judged dance show Nach Baliye. On Wednesday, the author took to Twitter to announce he's taking a little break from writing and Twitterati was at it again. "Turning gears. Moving from writing to setting up an electric car project. Always a mechanical engineer", he tweeted. A barrage of tweets followed.Some left no opportunity to remind him of his booksChetan Bhagat is a mechanical engineer from IIT Delhi. He has authored seven bestselling books, four of which were adapted into films.As far as his Twitter stint goes - damned if you do, damned if you don't...