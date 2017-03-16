Chetan Bhagat Turns Gears From Writing, Twitter Charges At Him

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: March 16, 2017 14:11 IST
Author Chetan Bhagat was trolled on Twitter after he announced he is taking a break from writing

New Delhi:  Chetan Bhagat has always enjoyed a special place on Twitter. No matter what the author does, Twitter leaves no stone unturned to troll him. Be it attacking his books or the time he judged dance show Nach Baliye. On Wednesday, the author took to Twitter to announce he's taking a little break from writing and Twitterati was at it again. "Turning gears. Moving from writing to setting up an electric car project. Always a mechanical engineer", he tweeted. A barrage of tweets followed. 
 
Some left no opportunity to remind him of his books
 
Chetan Bhagat is a mechanical engineer from IIT Delhi. He has authored seven bestselling books, four of which were adapted into films. 

As far as his Twitter stint goes - damned if you do, damned if you don't... 

