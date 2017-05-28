Cheeky 11-Year-Old Accuses Teacher Of 'War Crime' In Viral Feedback Form

It was Ava's dad Gavin Bell, also known as author Mason Cross, who tweeted about his daughter's feedback form on May 25. In it Ava criticises the practice of punishing the whole class for one person's bad behavior.
"Not sure if I should ground her or buy her ice cream," Mr Bell tweeted.
My daughter actually submitted this feedback at school. Not sure if I should ground her or buy her ice cream... pic.twitter.com/4v8Gjb9riv- Mason Cross (@MasonCrossBooks) May 25, 2017
"Not use collective punishment as it is not fair on the many people who did nothing and under the 1949 Genva [sic] Conventions it is a war crime"
Ava's answer, handwritten in pencil, has collected over 5.2 lakh 'likes' and more than 1.6 lakh retweets so far. It also got her those ice creams.
The people have spoken. pic.twitter.com/lW2n3sd7Nq- Mason Cross (@MasonCrossBooks) May 25, 2017
"I should clarify that she thinks her teacher is awesome - it's just this aspect of the educational justice system she has an issue with," Mr Bell tweeted.
He came across his daughter's form at a parents' evening in which guardians can go through their children's work, according to the BBC. Saying that it was characteristic of her, he added: "She will never let an argument go at home!"
While most people on Twitter have praised Ava's answer and some even say she is well on her way to law school, a few others have accused Mr Bell of faking the letter.
"Put aside money for law school AND buy her ice cream! You go baby!" says one Twitter user. "Fake. Handwriting at the end is different. #didnthappen" says another.
Replying to those questioning him and the letter, Mr Bell tweeted: "Dude, if I'd made it up I would have got her to fix the spelling of 'Geneva.'"
The Geneva Conventions comprise four treaties and three additional protocols that establish the standards of international law for humanitarian treatment in war.
