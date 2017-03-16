Chandler Bing Beat Up Young Justin Trudeau Because He Was Jealous

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: March 16, 2017 22:16 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Chandler Bing Beat Up Young Justin Trudeau Because He Was Jealous

Actor Matthew Perry told Jimmy Fallon that he beat up Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in school

New Delhi:  This just in: Matthew 'Chandler' Perry was in the same school as Canadian Prime Justin Trudeau. Once that sinks in, here's another piece of information - Matthew Perry beat up Justin Trudeau in school. In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the former F.R.I.E.N.D.S star revealed that he and a classmate ganged up to beat up the fellow Canadian - out of pure jealousy. 

"I was reminded by my friend that we actually beat up Justin Trudeau. I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren't. It was pure jealousy", told the actor.

Watch the video here
 
 
 


Justin Trudeau's father Pierre Trudeau was the Prime Minister of Canada at that time. "That was not the reason why we beat him up. He was the only kid in school we could beat up", he confessed to the host. The actor also said there was no Secret Service protecting the future Prime Minister at school. The host Jimmy Kimmel warned him his actions wouldn't have the same consequences in United States if he beat up Barron Trump. 

"I am not bragging. I was a stupid kid", he admitted. The actor joked about the incident being instrumental in Mr Trudeau's success and eventually becoming the Prime Minister. "I think he said I'm going to rise above this and I'm going to become the Prime Minister", he said.

The revelation caught everyone's attention on social media. "My favorite person beat up our favorite person", said Pavithra Joshi on Facebook. 

"Can't deal with this revelation. Trudeau is literally the nicest guy. Damn you Chandler!", said Monica Yadav on Twitter

That's one hell of a story, Chandler!

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READIndia's Aadhaar Scheme Is Like A New Internet Being Built: Foreign Media
Matthew PerryJustin Trudeaujimmy kimmelCanadian Prime MinisterJimmy Kimmel LiveChandler Bing

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BJP in ManipurGayatri Prajapati arrestedBegum Jaan TrailerBadrinath Ki Dulhania Movie ReviewLive Cricket ScoreAirtel Free 30GB Offer

................................ Advertisement ................................