The Moving Reason Why Celebrities Are Tweeting Birthday Wishes To This Boy

Strange request. Anyone know anyone famous/well known who could send Ollie a positive/9th birthday message. The bully keeps saying to him - Christopher (@Hopenlesmyth) June 29, 2017

that everything O has, he has bigger/better/more often. O excited for his birthday but keeps being told it won't be as good as his own - Christopher (@Hopenlesmyth) June 29, 2017

I would be so grateful and I appreciate it is an odd request. Just would love someone to tell him he does mean something & bullying is not - Christopher (@Hopenlesmyth) June 29, 2017

Tell Ollie happy birthday and I hope I can meet him in September to celebrate! pic.twitter.com/pS6RkB1MDT - Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) June 30, 2017

Hey Ollie, heard it was your birthday. 9 years old eh? Congratulations, Happy Birthday !! - Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) June 29, 2017

Happy birthday, Ollie! Remember, anyone who tells you that you aren't good enough is just plain wrong. #BeKind - Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) June 30, 2017

Happy 9th birthday Ollie from everyone @ManCity! #mcfc - Manchester City (@ManCity) June 29, 2017

Happy birthday, Ollie!



Fancy coming to see us in September? Let us know and we'll make it happen. - England (@England) June 29, 2017

Happy birthday Ollie! You're a lil legend. Don't watch the bullies they always end up being the biggest wastemen later in life - #GSAP (@Stormzy1) June 29, 2017

Hi Ollie! Happy birthday!! Remember to always be kind, work hard, do your best, and PLAY MORE GAMES!! - Wil Wheaton (@wilw) June 29, 2017

Hope your 9th birthday is out of this world Ollie. Just remember - a bully is a person too scared to do the right thing. Aim high dude! - Tim Peake (@astro_timpeake) June 29, 2017

Happy Birthday Ollie. Hope you have a great birthday. We've all been there with bullies, never let them win. Enjoy your day - Dame Jess Ennis-Hill (@J_Ennis) June 30, 2017

Hey Ollie, Happy Birthday buddy! I just celebrated mine too! Maybe you and your dad would wanna come hang out at XF later this year? xo - Nicole Scherzinger (@NicoleScherzy) June 30, 2017

Happy Birthday Ollie from a guy on @TheSimpsons who's not quite famous but draws a kid who is =) I hope you have an AWESOME day! pic.twitter.com/f7itI4XdfW - Eric Keyes (@monkeyes) June 29, 2017

Hopefully we can help #passonthepositive, Christopher



Have a brilliant 9th birthday Ollie, from all of us here at Arsenal pic.twitter.com/vucpAdtqx6- Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) June 29, 2017

His birthday is on the 5th July. I will save this and show him then. Thank you so much. I am very grateful to you - Christopher (@Hopenlesmyth) June 29, 2017