The Moving Reason Why Celebrities Are Tweeting Birthday Wishes To This Boy

Strange request. Anyone know anyone famous/well known who could send Ollie a positive/9th birthday message. The bully keeps saying to him- Christopher (@Hopenlesmyth) June 29, 2017
that everything O has, he has bigger/better/more often. O excited for his birthday but keeps being told it won't be as good as his own- Christopher (@Hopenlesmyth) June 29, 2017
His tweets quickly went viral with over 18,000 retweets and wishes soon started pouring in for the bullied schoolboy. Hollywood stars, musicians, athletes, astronauts, TV personalities, comedians, cartoonists and entire football teams all came together to wish Ollie. Amongst those who wished him for his upcoming birthday were Arnold Schwarzenegger, Hugh Jackman, astronaut Chris Hadfield, Ellen DeGeneres, the England football team, hip-hop artist Stormzy and many, many more. Take a look:
I would be so grateful and I appreciate it is an odd request. Just would love someone to tell him he does mean something & bullying is not- Christopher (@Hopenlesmyth) June 29, 2017
Tell Ollie happy birthday and I hope I can meet him in September to celebrate! pic.twitter.com/pS6RkB1MDT- Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) June 30, 2017
Hey Ollie, heard it was your birthday. 9 years old eh? Congratulations, Happy Birthday !!- Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) June 29, 2017
Happy 9th birthday, Ollie! pic.twitter.com/vjDGha6XtM- Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) June 30, 2017
Happy birthday, Ollie! Remember, anyone who tells you that you aren't good enough is just plain wrong. #BeKind- Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) June 30, 2017
Happy 9th birthday Ollie from everyone @ManCity! #mcfc- Manchester City (@ManCity) June 29, 2017
Stay strong Ollie!!! (and, happy belated birthday mate.) @Hopenlesmyth@GusWorlandhttps://t.co/dIMjdusHAG- Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) July 1, 2017
Happy birthday, Ollie!- England (@England) June 29, 2017
Fancy coming to see us in September? Let us know and we'll make it happen.
Happy birthday Ollie! You're a lil legend. Don't watch the bullies they always end up being the biggest wastemen later in life- #GSAP (@Stormzy1) June 29, 2017
Hi Ollie! Happy birthday!! Remember to always be kind, work hard, do your best, and PLAY MORE GAMES!!- Wil Wheaton (@wilw) June 29, 2017
Hope your 9th birthday is out of this world Ollie. Just remember - a bully is a person too scared to do the right thing. Aim high dude!- Tim Peake (@astro_timpeake) June 29, 2017
Happy Birthday Ollie. Hope you have a great birthday. We've all been there with bullies, never let them win. Enjoy your day- Dame Jess Ennis-Hill (@J_Ennis) June 30, 2017
Hey Ollie, Happy Birthday buddy! I just celebrated mine too! Maybe you and your dad would wanna come hang out at XF later this year? xo- Nicole Scherzinger (@NicoleScherzy) June 30, 2017
June 30, 2017
Happy Birthday Ollie from a guy on @TheSimpsons who's not quite famous but draws a kid who is =) I hope you have an AWESOME day! pic.twitter.com/f7itI4XdfW- Eric Keyes (@monkeyes) June 29, 2017
Ollie's parents have tweeted to thank everyone for their wishes, saying that they have been overwhelmed with all the love they have received.
Hopefully we can help #passonthepositive, Christopher
Have a brilliant 9th birthday Ollie, from all of us here at Arsenal pic.twitter.com/vucpAdtqx6- Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) June 29, 2017
Ollie's mum says that they will show him all the messages on July 5, his birthday.
His birthday is on the 5th July. I will save this and show him then. Thank you so much. I am very grateful to you- Christopher (@Hopenlesmyth) June 29, 2017
