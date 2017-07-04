The Moving Reason Why Celebrities Are Tweeting Birthday Wishes To This Boy

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Hugh Jackman and Ellen DeGeneres are amongst those who have wished Ollie

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: July 04, 2017 16:12 IST
16 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
The Moving Reason Why Celebrities Are Tweeting Birthday Wishes To This Boy

Ollie will celebrate his 9th birthday on July 5.

On June 28, Chris Hope-Smith tweeted a 'strange request.' He asked if anyone knew anyone famous who could wish his son Ollie on his 9th birthday. "Anyone know anyone famous/well known who could send Ollie a positive/9th birthday message. The bully keeps saying to him that everything O has, he has bigger/better/more often. O excited (sic) for his birthday but keeps being told it won't be as good as his own," wrote the father from Leeds, UK. His tweets quickly went viral with over 18,000 retweets and wishes soon started pouring in for the bullied schoolboy. Hollywood stars, musicians, athletes, astronauts, TV personalities, comedians, cartoonists and entire football teams all came together to wish Ollie. Amongst those who wished him for his upcoming birthday were Arnold Schwarzenegger, Hugh Jackman, astronaut Chris Hadfield, Ellen DeGeneres, the England football team, hip-hop artist Stormzy and many, many more. Take a look: Ollie's parents have tweeted to thank everyone for their wishes, saying that they have been overwhelmed with all the love they have received. Ollie's mum says that they will show him all the messages on July 5, his birthday.

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

16 Shares
ALSO READMumbai 20-Something, Gifted Audi Recently, Jumped Off Famous Sea Link
Ollie birthdaybullied boy wished by celebrities

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
OnePlus 5OnePlus 5 vs Galaxy S8TransformersThe Big SickBaby DriverAirtel Monsoon Offer

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................