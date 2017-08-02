CCTV Footage Shows Exact Moment Speeding Car Missed Family Of 4 By Inches

Offbeat | | Updated: August 02, 2017 10:55 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
CCTV Footage Shows Exact Moment Speeding Car Missed Family Of 4 By Inches

A family of four avoided a car accident by inches. The whole incident was captured on camera.

It was a very close shave - twice over - for a family as they miraculously avoided getting hit by a car on the highway after first surviving a car accident. A couple with two kids in their arms were left stranded in the middle of a highway in Xiamen, China, after their car was hit. As they tried to cross the busy road, however, a speeding SUV missed them by inches and then hit their stalled car, before finally crashing into a third car and coming to a stop. The incident took place on July 23, according to People's Daily, China.

The family miraculously survived the series of accidents without a scratch.

Watch the full clip below:



On Facebook, the video has been viewed over 1 lakh times since it was shared on July 30.

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READRBI Could Make Loans Cheaper Today: 10 Things To Know
Accident caught on CCTVcctv accidentaccident in chinaChina

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreMubarakanIndu SarkarMunna MichaelDunkirk

................................ Advertisement ................................