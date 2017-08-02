CCTV Footage Shows Exact Moment Speeding Car Missed Family Of 4 By Inches

It was a very close shave - twice over - for a family as they miraculously avoided getting hit by a car on the highway after first surviving a car accident. A couple with two kids in their arms were left stranded in the middle of a highway in Xiamen, China, after their car was hit. As they tried to cross the busy road, however, a speeding SUV missed them by inches and then hit their stalled car, before finally crashing into a third car and coming to a stop. The incident took place on July 23, according to People's Daily, China.
The family miraculously survived the series of accidents without a scratch.
Watch the full clip below:
On Facebook, the video has been viewed over 1 lakh times since it was shared on July 30.
