CCTV Captures Moment 4-Year-Old Is Nearly Blown Away By Strong Winds

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: March 12, 2017 15:48 IST
Caught on camera: The moment a 4-year-old girl was nearly blown away during a storm in Ohio

Lyndhurst, Ohio:  "It sure is windy out there!" That's how Madison Gardner's mother captioned a video of her that showed the 4-year-old being swept off her feet by strong winds. The entire incident was captured on a security camera placed outside their home. The video shows the young girl reaching for her front door, as high winds whip around her. Moments later Madison is mid-air, hanging on to the handle of her front door as it flies open in the wind. Luckily, she was not hurt. A 9-second clip of the incident, posted online by her mother, has since gone viral.

via GIPHY


"It all happened so fast," Madison's mother Brittany Gardner tells KUTV. "I just saw her out the corner of my eye flying horizontally so I ran and she screamed 'mom!'" In the clip, she is seen taking Madison's school bag out of the SUV as her daughter runs ahead, busy on a mobile phone. The moment Brittany realises what has happened, she drops everything and runs to help her daughter. Brittany admits Madison was shaken by the ordeal, but laughed after seeing the CCTV footage and even asked if she could fly now.

The secret to her Madison's strength? "She does pull ups a lot, shockingly! But it paid off!"  

You can watch the entire clip here:
 
After posting the clip on Twitter, Brittany uploaded the video to Facebook and set it to Frank Sinatra's classic hit song "Come Fly with Me." Since being uploaded on Friday, the video has been viewed over 1.4 million times.

Caught on CameraCaught on CCTVOhio

