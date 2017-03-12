CCTV Captures Moment 4-Year-Old Is Nearly Blown Away By Strong Winds

"It sure is windy out there!" That's how Madison Gardner's mother captioned a video of her that showed the 4-year-old being swept off her feet by strong winds. The entire incident was captured on a security camera placed outside their home. The video shows the young girl reaching for her front door, as high winds whip around her. Moments later Madison is mid-air, hanging on to the handle of her front door as it flies open in the wind. Luckily, she was not hurt. A 9-second clip of the incident, posted online by her mother, has since gone viral.

via GIPHY