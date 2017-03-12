CCTV Captures Moment 4-Year-Old Is Nearly Blown Away By Strong Winds

"It all happened so fast," Madison's mother Brittany Gardner tells KUTV. "I just saw her out the corner of my eye flying horizontally so I ran and she screamed 'mom!'" In the clip, she is seen taking Madison's school bag out of the SUV as her daughter runs ahead, busy on a mobile phone. The moment Brittany realises what has happened, she drops everything and runs to help her daughter. Brittany admits Madison was shaken by the ordeal, but laughed after seeing the CCTV footage and even asked if she could fly now.
The secret to her Madison's strength? "She does pull ups a lot, shockingly! But it paid off!"
You can watch the entire clip here:
Madison got carried away in the Ohio winds today @fox8news@wkyc@BetsyKling@AndreBernier@fox8weatherpic.twitter.com/PemmtV263l— Brittany Gardner (@brittttgardner) March 9, 2017
After posting the clip on Twitter, Brittany uploaded the video to Facebook and set it to Frank Sinatra's classic hit song "Come Fly with Me." Since being uploaded on Friday, the video has been viewed over 1.4 million times.