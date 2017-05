CBSE Class 12 Results: Funniest Tweets On What Students Are Going Through

Twitter is making several jokes now that CBSE results for Class 12 have been declared.

#CbseResults2017 just recharged my phone with 250 rupees, to call young cousins to ask their result.. #beThatRelative#paybackTime - Stan (@maimadhur) May 28, 2017

When relatives you haven't spoken to in years call up and ask you about your results

ALL THE BEST TO EVERYONE #CBSEResults2017pic.twitter.com/82m3ML0xNR - Suri | #BawseBook (@TeamSuperMumbai) May 28, 2017

Happy "Na jaane konse rishtedar yaad karle" Day #CbseResults2017 - Shiv (@shvbajpai) May 28, 2017

"Board Results Day" should be declared as the "National Relatives Day" by the GoI.#CBSEclassXII#CbseResults2017 - abhishek (@jabhij) May 28, 2017

Relatives' reaction when they heard #CbseResults2017 will be out today - pic.twitter.com/XQWQcrc8aj - YA$H (@StarringYK) May 28, 2017

When relative as you for ur marks of XII#CbseResults2017#CBSEclassXIIpic.twitter.com/pJ7hLPYMMX - Siddharth Sinha (@katch2sid) May 28, 2017

Moment of silence for those #CBSE students who have birthdays today #CbseResults2017#Allthebest - RoNaK JaiN (@RonakjainK) May 28, 2017

Get ready kids! It's time for the biggest comparison of the year. Sharmaji and his kids are ready #CbseResults2017 - (@nawab_lucknow) May 28, 2017

Sharma ji ka beta trend hone wala hai aaj. #CbseResults2017 - Ankit Sanghvi (@iAnk1t) May 28, 2017

When you score better than sharma ji ka ladka#CbseResults2017pic.twitter.com/DlMinekwKM - nadaan ladki (@one_in_minion) May 28, 2017

When everyone on social media going nuts over the CBSE result but you are in college about to graduate. #CbseResults2017pic.twitter.com/4jNzSSJWuk - Mayank Kumar (@kumarmayannk) May 28, 2017

If you woke up today anxiety-free, went about your morning with no care in the world and are comfortably planning your Sunday activities, chances are you or a close relative of yours isn't a CBSE Class 12 student. Yep, it's that time of the year again. The much dreaded result season is upon us and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) results for Class 12 are out. And while students, anxiously load CBSE's official site to check their marks, Twitter on the other hand is busy doing exactly what it does best - make funny tweets about the situation.From jokes about Sharma ji ka beta to making jokes about the number of calls students should expect from their relatives today to how students may react to those questions about their marks, Twitter is at it today tweeting with #CBSEResults2017. Here's a look at some of the funniest tweets now that CBSE Class 12 results are out.Some are all set to #BeThatRelativeSo expect those phone calls todayAnd this may be the reactionAww...Of course there are those 'Sharma ji ka beta' jokesAnd then there are those who just can't relateThe CBSE Class 12 examinations were conducted from March 9 to April 29 this year. A total of 10,98,891 candidates from 10,678 schools registered for the exams this year.