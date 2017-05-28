CBSE Class 12 Results: Funniest Tweets On What Students Are Going Through

Twitter is making several jokes now that CBSE results for Class 12 have been declared.

#CbseResults2017 just recharged my phone with 250 rupees, to call young cousins to ask their result.. #beThatRelative#paybackTime - Stan (@maimadhur) May 28, 2017

When relatives you haven't spoken to in years call up and ask you about your results

ALL THE BEST TO EVERYONE #CBSEResults2017pic.twitter.com/82m3ML0xNR - Suri | #BawseBook (@TeamSuperMumbai) May 28, 2017

Happy "Na jaane konse rishtedar yaad karle" Day #CbseResults2017 - Shiv (@shvbajpai) May 28, 2017

"Board Results Day" should be declared as the "National Relatives Day" by the GoI.#CBSEclassXII#CbseResults2017 - abhishek (@jabhij) May 28, 2017

Relatives' reaction when they heard #CbseResults2017 will be out today - pic.twitter.com/XQWQcrc8aj - YA$H (@StarringYK) May 28, 2017

When relative as you for ur marks of XII#CbseResults2017#CBSEclassXIIpic.twitter.com/pJ7hLPYMMX - Siddharth Sinha (@katch2sid) May 28, 2017

Moment of silence for those #CBSE students who have birthdays today #CbseResults2017#Allthebest - RoNaK JaiN (@RonakjainK) May 28, 2017

Get ready kids! It's time for the biggest comparison of the year. Sharmaji and his kids are ready #CbseResults2017 - (@nawab_lucknow) May 28, 2017

Sharma ji ka beta trend hone wala hai aaj. #CbseResults2017 - Ankit Sanghvi (@iAnk1t) May 28, 2017

When you score better than sharma ji ka ladka#CbseResults2017pic.twitter.com/DlMinekwKM - nadaan ladki (@one_in_minion) May 28, 2017

When everyone on social media going nuts over the CBSE result but you are in college about to graduate. #CbseResults2017pic.twitter.com/4jNzSSJWuk - Mayank Kumar (@kumarmayannk) May 28, 2017