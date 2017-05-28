CBSE Class 12 Results: Funniest Tweets On What Students Are Going Through

From jokes about Sharma ji ka beta to making jokes about the number of calls students should expect from their relatives today to how students may react to those questions about their marks, Twitter is at it today tweeting with #CBSEResults2017. Here's a look at some of the funniest tweets now that CBSE Class 12 results are out.
Some are all set to #BeThatRelative
#CbseResults2017 just recharged my phone with 250 rupees, to call young cousins to ask their result.. #beThatRelative#paybackTime- Stan (@maimadhur) May 28, 2017
So expect those phone calls today
When relatives you haven't spoken to in years call up and ask you about your results- Suri | #BawseBook (@TeamSuperMumbai) May 28, 2017
ALL THE BEST TO EVERYONE #CBSEResults2017pic.twitter.com/82m3ML0xNR
Happy "Na jaane konse rishtedar yaad karle" Day #CbseResults2017- Shiv (@shvbajpai) May 28, 2017
"Board Results Day" should be declared as the "National Relatives Day" by the GoI.#CBSEclassXII#CbseResults2017- abhishek (@jabhij) May 28, 2017
Relatives' reaction when they heard #CbseResults2017 will be out today - pic.twitter.com/XQWQcrc8aj- YA$H (@StarringYK) May 28, 2017
And this may be the reaction
When relative as you for ur marks of XII#CbseResults2017#CBSEclassXIIpic.twitter.com/pJ7hLPYMMX- Siddharth Sinha (@katch2sid) May 28, 2017
Me explaining to my whole family and relatives that marks doesn't matter in life#CbseResults2017#cbseresults#CBSE12thResult2017pic.twitter.com/jNbJkrJ6R8- Abhi(@being_oreo) May 28, 2017
Aww...
Moment of silence for those #CBSE students who have birthdays today #CbseResults2017#Allthebest- RoNaK JaiN (@RonakjainK) May 28, 2017
Of course there are those 'Sharma ji ka beta' jokes
Get ready kids! It's time for the biggest comparison of the year. Sharmaji and his kids are ready #CbseResults2017- (@nawab_lucknow) May 28, 2017
Sharma ji ka beta trend hone wala hai aaj. #CbseResults2017- Ankit Sanghvi (@iAnk1t) May 28, 2017
When you score better than sharma ji ka ladka#CbseResults2017pic.twitter.com/DlMinekwKM- nadaan ladki (@one_in_minion) May 28, 2017
And then there are those who just can't relate
When everyone on social media going nuts over the CBSE result but you are in college about to graduate. #CbseResults2017pic.twitter.com/4jNzSSJWuk- Mayank Kumar (@kumarmayannk) May 28, 2017
The CBSE Class 12 examinations were conducted from March 9 to April 29 this year. A total of 10,98,891 candidates from 10,678 schools registered for the exams this year.
