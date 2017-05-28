CBSE Class 12 Results: Funniest Tweets On What Students Are Going Through

CBSE results for Class 12 are out and Twitter is busy doing exactly what it does best - make funny tweets about the situation.

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: May 28, 2017 11:27 IST
Twitter is making several jokes now that CBSE results for Class 12 have been declared.

NEW DELHI:  If you woke up today anxiety-free, went about your morning with no care in the world and are comfortably planning your Sunday activities, chances are you or a close relative of yours isn't a CBSE Class 12 student. Yep, it's that time of the year again. The much dreaded result season is upon us and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) results for Class 12 are out. And while students, anxiously load CBSE's official site to check their marks, Twitter on the other hand is busy doing exactly what it does best - make funny tweets about the situation.

From jokes about Sharma ji ka beta to making jokes about the number of calls students should expect from their relatives today to how students may react to those questions about their marks, Twitter is at it today tweeting with #CBSEResults2017. Here's a look at some of the funniest tweets now that CBSE Class 12 results are out.

Some are all set to #BeThatRelative
 
So expect those phone calls today
 
And this may be the reaction
 
Aww...
 
Of course there are those 'Sharma ji ka beta' jokes
 
And then there are those who just can't relate
 
The CBSE Class 12 examinations were conducted from March 9 to April 29 this year. A total of 10,98,891 candidates from 10,678 schools registered for the exams this year.

Tell us what you think of Twitter's take on the CBSE Class 12 results in the comments section below.

