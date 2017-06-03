CBSE Class 10 Results Out Today, Twitter Just Can't Keep Calm

News Flash
Updated: June 03, 2017
CBSE class 10th result 2017: Results are set to be announced, Twitter just can't keep calm and carry on

New Delhi:  It's that time of year! Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to finally declare the class 10th board exam results today. Students who have been waiting anxiously for the results can now heave a sigh of relief. The delay in declaring the results of the class 10 board exams had been causing some anxiety for students and parents alike. On Facebook, Central Board of Secondary Education has been among the top trends all day. Meanwhile, on Twitter, tweeple are doing what they do best - make hilarious jokes. 

Here's a look at some of the funniest tweets about the CBSE Class 10 results: 

There are plenty of jokes about nosy relatives and neighbours:
      
But this person is confident students will survive the onslaught of phone calls:
 

This person captures the anxiety perfectly in one picture:
 

This 'before and after' is hilariously relatable:
 

This person just wants to pass:
 

This person wants 'acche din' for all students: 
 

But most importantly, keep this in mind:
 

The 10th board exams were not compulsory for CBSE students this year, however, over 16 lakh students appeared for the exam. Are you waiting for the results of the class 10 board exams to be declared? Let us know in the comments section below!

