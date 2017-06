CBSE Class 10 Results Out Today, Twitter Just Can't Keep Calm

CBSE class 10th result 2017: Results are set to be announced, Twitter just can't keep calm and carry on

Will the 10th CBSE results be announced in this decade? My relatives are eagerly waiting for my results.#CbseResults2017#CBSE — Sahaana Rajkumar (@sahatheduke) June 2, 2017

When relatives call you on the day of your Boards results#MemeOnBoardpic.twitter.com/rnOMJSI2k3 — Pratham Purush (@Pratham_Purush) May 28, 2017

we will survive this and the curious pesky neighbours. #CbseResults2017 — shifa (@_Lost_girl_14) June 2, 2017

Just get pass in 10 CBSE exams and will feel like im. A corepathi or a millionaire. #cbseresults2017 — gaurav mandal (@gauravmandal27) June 2, 2017

#CbseResults2017@narendramodi sir aashirwaad do aapki govt. Ki tarah students ka bhi aaj accha din aaye.... — Kabir Vohra (@vohra_kabir) June 3, 2017

Sincere wishes to Class X CBSE students . Don't get bogged down whatever might be the Result #Wishes#CbseResults2017 — Ganesh Kumar (@ganny21) June 3, 2017

It's that time of year! Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to finally declare the class 10th board exam results today . Students who have been waiting anxiously for the results can now heave a sigh of relief. The delay in declaring the results of the class 10 board exams had been causing some anxiety for students and parents alike. On Facebook, Central Board of Secondary Education has been among the top trends all day. Meanwhile, on Twitter , tweeple are doing what they do best - make hilarious jokes.Here's a look at some of the funniest tweets about the CBSE Class 10 results:There are plenty of jokes about nosy relatives and neighbours:But this person is confident students will survive the onslaught of phone calls:This person captures the anxiety perfectly in one picture:This 'before and after' is hilariously relatable:This person just wants to pass:This person wants 'acche din' for all students:But most importantly, keep this in mind:The 10th board exams were not compulsory for CBSE students this year, however, over 16 lakh students appeared for the exam. Are you waiting for the results of the class 10 board exams to be declared? Let us know in the comments section below!Click for more trending news