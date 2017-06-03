CBSE Class 10 Results Out Today, Twitter Just Can't Keep Calm

Here's a look at some of the funniest tweets about the CBSE Class 10 results:
There are plenty of jokes about nosy relatives and neighbours:
Will the 10th CBSE results be announced in this decade? My relatives are eagerly waiting for my results.#CbseResults2017#CBSE— Sahaana Rajkumar (@sahatheduke) June 2, 2017
Relatives waiting for your boards result#Allthebest#Alltheverybesttobeckbencherspic.twitter.com/xHEdbpds8F— Zakii Usmani (@ZakiiUsmani1) June 2, 2017
"I think no one cares about me"#CbseResults2017 announced#boom— Vinay rana (@mrvrana) June 3, 2017
2754 calls from relatives #wtf#khapitars#class10thresult#cbse#memespic.twitter.com/DCD1M0AxO8
When relatives call you on the day of your Boards results#MemeOnBoardpic.twitter.com/rnOMJSI2k3— Pratham Purush (@Pratham_Purush) May 28, 2017
#MemeOnBoard— NEObie (@AngryBoyfriend8) May 28, 2017
Sharma ji announcing his son's numbers in his street.#MemeOnBoardpic.twitter.com/aSEg9i9DNp
But this person is confident students will survive the onslaught of phone calls:
we will survive this and the curious pesky neighbours. #CbseResults2017— shifa (@_Lost_girl_14) June 2, 2017
This person captures the anxiety perfectly in one picture:
Class Xth students looking website #CbseResults2017#CBSEpic.twitter.com/GT9QE5xKMJ— Wasim (@TheWasimZafar) June 3, 2017
This 'before and after' is hilariously relatable:
Students before & on results day #CbseResults2017pic.twitter.com/2rXIsTjMZ0— HBD jagriti :) (@roy_madan) June 3, 2017
This person just wants to pass:
Just get pass in 10 CBSE exams and will feel like im. A corepathi or a millionaire. #cbseresults2017— gaurav mandal (@gauravmandal27) June 2, 2017
This person wants 'acche din' for all students:
#CbseResults2017@narendramodi sir aashirwaad do aapki govt. Ki tarah students ka bhi aaj accha din aaye....— Kabir Vohra (@vohra_kabir) June 3, 2017
But most importantly, keep this in mind:
Sincere wishes to Class X CBSE students . Don't get bogged down whatever might be the Result #Wishes#CbseResults2017— Ganesh Kumar (@ganny21) June 3, 2017
The 10th board exams were not compulsory for CBSE students this year, however, over 16 lakh students appeared for the exam. Are you waiting for the results of the class 10 board exams to be declared? Let us know in the comments section below!
