Caught On CCTV: Mum Rescues Baby From Train Tracks With Seconds To Spare

The incident prompted Transport for New South Wales to release



A heartstopping video shows the moment a pram with a baby strapped into it rolled from a platform onto railway tracks. The baby was rescued just seconds before a train came in. The incident, which took place at the West Ryde station in Sydney, Australia was captured on CCTV. Footage captured shows how a mum was caught off guard while travelling in an elevator with three children, one in a pram. As the family exited the elevator, the mum turned around to retrieve her elder child and let go of the pram for a moment, upon which it promptly rolled off the platform.As the pram plunged onto the railway tracks, the mother too jumped down to save her baby.Both the mother and her baby were pulled to safety just seconds before a train pulled in at the platform.Watch the video below:Another video shows just how close a shave this was as a train rolls in:The incident prompted Transport for New South Wales to release safety guidelines on travelling with prams and young children.Click for more trending news