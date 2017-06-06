Watch: In Coimbatore, Elephant Uses Tusks To Push Car Out Of Its Way

In a 30-second clip posted to Twitter by news agency ANI, the elephant first rushes past the CCTV cameras around 1 am on Tuesday. In the next shot, taken from a different angle, a dog, presumably stray, can be seen barking frantically. Behind the dog is a white car. As the elephant approaches, the dog bolts. Within moments, the elephant uses its tusks to push the car out of its way. On impact, the car moves a few centimetres forward. The elephant continues to push it forward with its mighty tusks till both disappear from the frame.
#WATCH Elephant strayed into a residential area in Coimbatore's Kovaipudur, pushes a car from tusks; later rescued by forest dept #TamilNadupic.twitter.com/i43ncraPGN— ANI (@ANI_news) June 5, 2017
According to ANI, the wild elephant damaged the compound walls of some houses and destroyed a few trees and cars in Coimbatore's Kovaipudur. Panicked residents contacted forest officials who managed to send the tusker back into the forest.
On Friday, a wild elephant strayed into a residential area in Coimbatore's Ganesapuram. Environmentalists explain that large areas around Madukkarai forest were originally elephant corridors and blame human encroachment for this man-animal conflict.
