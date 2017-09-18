Caught On CCTV: Man Attacked By Armed Robbers. These Heroes Saved The Day

But then, four khaki superheroes came to his rescue. They were not cops but workers from the UPS store who intervened and saved the man. The suspects fled the spot soon after.
The shocking incident was caught on surveillance cameras and posted on Facebook by the local police department. The victim was not seriously injured, informed the police.
"Shout out to UPS for hiring heroes!" wrote Gardena Police Department along with a warning for people to stay attentive about their surroundings.
Watch the video here:
Click for more trending news