Caught On CCTV: Man Attacked By Armed Robbers. These Heroes Saved The Day

Not all superheroes wear capes!

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: September 18, 2017 13:33 IST
28 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Caught On CCTV: Man Attacked By Armed Robbers. These Heroes Saved The Day

The unsuspecting man was busy on his cell phone when the armed suspects attacked him

A man from California, USA has a bunch of UPS delivery workers to thank for his life. The unidentified man was standing in the parking lot of a UPS store after visiting a bank in Gardena city when he was attacked from behind by two men. The armed suspects, one of them carrying a crowbar, knocked the man to the ground and tried to steal valuables from him.

But then, four khaki superheroes came to his rescue. They were not cops but workers from the UPS store who intervened and saved the man. The suspects fled the spot soon after.

The shocking incident was caught on surveillance cameras and posted on Facebook by the local police department. The victim was not seriously injured, informed the police.

"Shout out to UPS for hiring heroes!" wrote Gardena Police Department along with a warning for people to stay attentive about their surroundings.

Watch the video here:
 
 
 


Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

28 Shares
ALSO READFor PM Modi's Birthday, Andhra Pradesh Farmers Send 68 Paise Cheques
Caught on CameraRobbery Attemptgardena robbery

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
SimranICC RankingsGoogle Tez

................................ Advertisement ................................