Caught On Camera: Woman Slips Out Of Handcuffs, Takes Cops On Crazy Car Chase

Toscha Sponsler managed to slip out of her handcuffs.



In a frightening incident, a woman suspected of shoplifting managed to slip out of her handcuffs, steal the police car she was kept waiting in and lead the cops on a 23-minute car chase. The incident took place on Saturday in the city of Lufkin in Texas, USA, and was caught on camera. The video was later shared on Lufkin Police Department's unverified Facebook page , and shows the suspect, identified as Toscha Sponsler, wiggling out of her handcuffs before climbing through a window partition to the driver's seat and driving off.Toscha 'led officers on a 23-minute, 100 mph chase' that began at the beauty store she was caught shoplifting at, says the police department's Facebook post. Dashcam footage shows her hitting high speed in a desperate attempt to evade arrest.Officers eventually caught up with the fleeing 33-year-old woman and re-arrested her after she crashed into someone's yard, reports NY Daily News Watch the full video below:Toscha Sponsler was taken to the Angelina County Jail and charged on multiple counts, including escape causing serious bodily injury/threat of a deadly weapon, aggravated assault against a public servant and evading arrest with a vehicle, among others.The police department later installed screws to prevent window partitions from opening more than 4 inches.Click for more trending news