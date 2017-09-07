Caught On Camera: Woman Slips Out Of Handcuffs, Takes Cops On Crazy Car Chase

Toscha 'led officers on a 23-minute, 100 mph chase' that began at the beauty store she was caught shoplifting at, says the police department's Facebook post. Dashcam footage shows her hitting high speed in a desperate attempt to evade arrest.
Officers eventually caught up with the fleeing 33-year-old woman and re-arrested her after she crashed into someone's yard, reports NY Daily News.
Watch the full video below:
Toscha Sponsler was taken to the Angelina County Jail and charged on multiple counts, including escape causing serious bodily injury/threat of a deadly weapon, aggravated assault against a public servant and evading arrest with a vehicle, among others.
The police department later installed screws to prevent window partitions from opening more than 4 inches.
