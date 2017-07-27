Caught On Camera: Robbers Try To Smash Open Jewellery Counter, Fail Miserably

The incident took place on Monday evening in the city of Shah Alam.
Watch the video below:
In their Facebook post, the store has confirmed that nobody was injured, although the store will remain shut for two weeks as repairs take place.
According to the website Hype, it was probably the polycarbonate glass used in the display counter - which is 10 times more resistant than glass or plastic - that prevented the robbery.
Shah Alam Deputy OCPD Supt Nek Zaidi Zakaria confirmed the case, saying six suspects were involved in the robbery, the Inquirer reports.
"We haven't checked our stock thoroughly but from what I saw, the robbers didn't get away with anything," said an employee of the store, according to the Inquirer.
