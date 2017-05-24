Caught On Camera: Family's Miraculous Escape After Car Crashes Into Them

New Delhi: A mother has said that her family is 'lucky to be alive' after a car lost control and pinned them against a fence in a chilling accident. Mandy White of Benfleet, UK, was walking her children to school on May 17 when a car approaching from the opposite side crashed into them after getting hit by another car. According to the Southend Standard, the 42-year-old mother was accompanied by her daughter Poppy, 5, and 17-months-old Taylor. The entire accident was captured on a CCTV camera.
The chilling video shows the exact moment the car crashed into the family of three, pinning them against a fence. "I don't remember how we got out," says Ms White. In the video, they can be seen getting up and walking away in a lucky escape.
According to the Daily Mail, Ms White and her daughter are being treated for minor injuries. They have luckily avoided any long-term injuries, the paper reports.
