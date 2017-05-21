Caught On Camera: 630-Foot Ferry Crashes Into Dock

Offbeat
Ferry Kydon's accident fortunately did not lead to any injuries.

A docking accident on May 19 sent a huge ferry crashing into the pier, crushing containers and blocking the pathway for cars. The incident occurred at the Port of Sansouci in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Fortunately, the Maritime Herald reports, nobody was injured in the accident. It goes on to state that the Caribbean ferry, ferry Kydon, was pushed by a current and collided with the pier in the docking mishap.

According to The Mirror, people ran away in panic as the boat, approximately 630-feet-long, crashed into the dock. However, everyone aboard managed to escape unharmed.



Another video shows panicked workers running away from the site:



Victor Gomez Casanova, the director of the Dominican Port Authority, has said that an investigation has been launched to determine how the accident happened, The Mirror reports.

