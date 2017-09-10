Cats On A Train! Japan Railway Lets Felines Roam To Raise Awareness Of Strays

Passengers on a local train in Ogaki, in central Japan, were greeted by meowing companions on a moving train, where some passengers mingled with the felines while others enjoyed lunch.

Offbeat | | Updated: September 10, 2017 14:55 IST
Passengers on a local train in Ogaki, in central Japan, were greeted by cat. (Reuters)

Ogaki, Japan:  A Japanese civic group teamed up with a railway operator on Sunday to let some 30 cats roam on a local train at an event, hoping it will raise awareness of the culling of stray cats.

A cat in a train cat cafe, held to bring awareness to the culling of stray cats, in Ogaki

"I think it's great more people are aware about stray kittens through events like this," said Mikiko Hayashi, a passenger from western Japan, who owns two cats that were strays. The event was hosted by Yoro Railway Co Ltd and a non-governmental organisation called Kitten Cafe Sanctuary.

The number of cats in Japan admitted to shelters has dropped by around 70 percent to 72,624 in 2016 from 237,246 in 2004. That has reduced the number of cats culled from 238,929 in 2004 to 45,574 in 2016. The cat population in Japan is around 9.8 million.
 
Many stray cats have been culled in Japan. (Reuters)



(Reporting by Teppei Kasai; Writing by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
© Thomson Reuters 2017


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

