Car's Smart Brake Fails, Runs Into Hostess At Auto Show

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: May 24, 2017 19:50 IST
23 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Car's Smart Brake Fails, Runs Into Hostess At Auto Show

The woman reportedly wasn't badly hurt in the incident.

Ouch! That must've hurt. A video circulating on social media shows the exact moment a car ran into a hostess at an auto show in Sichuan, China. The car was ironically demonstrating its smart brake system when the incident occurred.

According to a post shared by Trending in China on Facebook, the incident took place on May 20. "A hostess screams when a SUV demonstrated its SMART brake system during an auto show in Sichuan on May 20," says the post along with the video. The woman wasn't badly hurt in the incident, reports ifeng.com. She was also rushed to a hospital, reports autohome.com.
 
 
 


The organisers of the show blamed 'improper operation' by the staff for the the system's failure, reports DailyMail.

"We are deeply sorry over problems in operation and management, which led to this event," said a statement by the organisers according to Mashable. "We will tighten our control and management of this situation, so this will not happen again."

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

23 Shares
ALSO READNo Airspace Violation, Says Air Force After Pak Media Reports On Siachen
CarAuto showtrending in china

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ICC Champions Trophy ScheduleLive Cricket ScoreHindi MediumHalf GirlfriendCBSE Class 12 ResultsPaytm Bank

................................ Advertisement ................................