Car's Smart Brake Fails, Runs Into Hostess At Auto Show

According to a post shared by Trending in China on Facebook, the incident took place on May 20. "A hostess screams when a SUV demonstrated its SMART brake system during an auto show in Sichuan on May 20," says the post along with the video. The woman wasn't badly hurt in the incident, reports ifeng.com. She was also rushed to a hospital, reports autohome.com.
The organisers of the show blamed 'improper operation' by the staff for the the system's failure, reports DailyMail.
"We are deeply sorry over problems in operation and management, which led to this event," said a statement by the organisers according to Mashable. "We will tighten our control and management of this situation, so this will not happen again."
