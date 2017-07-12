Canada's Defence Minister Filmed 'Littering,' Forced To Apologise A video posted on YouTube appears to show Canada's Defence Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan littering and then being shamed by a shop-keeper.

The video, uploaded on YouTube by XLRadio Vancouver, shows the minister eating cherries and tossing the pits out of the rolled-down window of his vehicle. Mr Sajjan is behind the wheel.



About a minute into the four-minute long clip, the video taker approaches the minister and zooms in on the white SUV's license plate and the incriminating evidence scattered on the road.



"Who are you," demands the man in Punjabi.



Mr Sajjan, looking surprised, replies he has come to a meat shop and points towards it.



When the man points at the remnants of Mr Sajjan's little snack, he immediately apologises.



"You're an educated man. What's happening here?" the man questions him again.



"I was just eating cherries," the minister says, apologetically.



The man, not relenting, reveals he is the owner of the East Indian Meat Shop and warns that his video will go viral.



"If it was someone else, I wouldn't have said anything. You're a big officer, how can you do this?" he asks again.



He even focuses his camera on a large ziplock bag full of cherries on the seat next to Mr Sajjan.



The video, widely shared, has drawn mixed reactions. Many have taken to posting negative reviews of the shop located in a town in British Columbia, Canada, on an unofficial page on Facebook.



"Very heartbroken to see this unthoughtful act from both sides. Mr Sajjan felt sorry but the shop owner was out of his league. Please just think about it for a second before you start posting these videos,"



