Can You Spot Virat Kohli In His Throwback Pic From The 'Good Old Days'?

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: January 30, 2017 16:04 IST
Virat Kohli almost looks unrecognizable in the picture.

Captain Virat Kohli must be a happy man now that his team has won the second of three Twenty20International matches against England last evening. And it wasn't only euphoria but also nostalgia that washed over the Indian skipper, judging by this adorable picture from the 'good old days' that he posted on social media. Virat, it seems, gave his time turner a spin and shared this throwback picture of his very much younger self from way back when. Posted about an hour before writing this, the picture is already receiving major love from netizens online.

Virat, who looks almost unrecognizable in the picture, can be seen standing with a bunch of his teammates in the photo. Can you spot him the picture?
 
 

Major throwback . Good old days

A photo posted by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on



Since being shared, the photo has collected 1.2 lakh 'likes' and hundreds of comments on Instagram. On Twitter, too, the picture has received over 6,600 'likes' and more than 1,000 retweets.

"Ohh I found you... Cuteee," said one commenter on Instagram. "Leading from the front in your nature from your childhood days... keep on shining... love you," said one on Twitter.

In case you haven't guessed, Virat Kohli is the one holding the ball.

Virat has posted several pictures from his childhood on social media. Two weeks ago he shared this picture, asking people to identify him:
 
 

Good old days. . Spot me in the picture

A photo posted by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on



And this one too in which he can be seen feasting on burgers:
 


Keep the throwback pictures coming, Virat.

India plays England in the last Twenty20International match of the series on February 1 in Kanpur. Here's wishing Virat Kohli and the team all the best.

