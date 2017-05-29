News Flash
Can You Solve This 'Who's Who' Riddle That's Breaking The Internet?

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: May 29, 2017 10:44 IST
Can You Solve This 'Who's Who' Riddle That's Breaking The Internet?

The riddle has stumped plenty. Can you crack it?

New Delhi:  The internet loves a good mystery, right? It goes to reason then that when a tough riddle recently resurfaced on social media, it had people pulling their hair out. With over 1,600 Instagram comments and innumerable tweets to its credit, it's clear that the riddle is a real head-scratcher. So without any further ado, see if you can crack it:
 

If Teresa's daughter is my daughter's mother, who am I to Teresa?

via GIPHY


Confused? You're not alone. The riddle has stumped plenty:
 
Fortunately, people of the internet put their heads together and gave us the answer:
 
Basically, 'my daughter's mother' means me. So that makes the riddle: If Teresa's daughter is me, who am I to Teresa?

You're Teresa's daughter.

via GIPHY


Pretty simple, right?
 

