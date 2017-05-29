Can You Solve This 'Who's Who' Riddle That's Breaking The Internet?

If Teresa's daughter is my daughter's mother, who am I to Teresa?
Confused? You're not alone. The riddle has stumped plenty:
ANSWER ME THIS: if teresa's daughter is my daughter's mother, who am i to teresa?!?!?!?!!!- ultraviolet (@bbiijjaanneeee) May 18, 2017
me my mom and mike just spend 10 minutes trying to figure out the "teresa's daughter" riddle- Kayla (@kaylafeigle) May 16, 2017
Fortunately, people of the internet put their heads together and gave us the answer:
@jammingwithelen Actually it's C. Daughter. The confusion is in the text. "my daughter's mother" means "me", which means she's Teresa's daughter.- Edward Nigma (@RiddlingNigma) May 17, 2017
Basically, 'my daughter's mother' means me. So that makes the riddle: If Teresa's daughter is me, who am I to Teresa?
You're Teresa's daughter.
Pretty simple, right?
