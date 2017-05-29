Can You Solve This 'Who's Who' Riddle That's Breaking The Internet?

The riddle has stumped plenty. Can you crack it?

A post shared by #LitorUnfit - @D_cash (@leananddabb) on May 27, 2017 at 6:34pm PDT

The internet loves a good mystery, right? It goes to reason then that when a tough riddle recently resurfaced on social media, it had people pulling their hair out. With over 1,600 Instagram comments and innumerable tweets to its credit, it's clear that the riddle is a real head-scratcher. So without any further ado, see if you can crack it:If Teresa's daughter is my daughter's mother, who am I to Teresa?

via GIPHY

ANSWER ME THIS: if teresa's daughter is my daughter's mother, who am i to teresa?!?!?!?!!! - ultraviolet (@bbiijjaanneeee) May 18, 2017

me my mom and mike just spend 10 minutes trying to figure out the "teresa's daughter" riddle - Kayla (@kaylafeigle) May 16, 2017

@jammingwithelen Actually it's C. Daughter. The confusion is in the text. "my daughter's mother" means "me", which means she's Teresa's daughter. - Edward Nigma (@RiddlingNigma) May 17, 2017

Confused? You're not alone. The riddle has stumped plenty:Fortunately, people of the internet put their heads together and gave us the answer:Basically, 'my daughter's mother' means me. So that makes the riddle: If Teresa's daughter is me, who am I to Teresa?You're Teresa's daughter.

via GIPHY