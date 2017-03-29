Called 'Fat' By Classmates, 8-Year-Old Girl Showered With Love On Twitter

Allysson decided to eat a snack in the middle of her run.

New Delhi:  Texas-resident Briseyda Ponce recently shared a very relatable anecdote on Twitter that has gone viral. In 140 characters, Briseyda spoke about her cousin, 8-year-old Allysson, who was called fat by her classmates. This came to light when Allysson suddenly decided to go on a run with her cousin. Midway through the run, however, in the most adorable and relatable move ever, Allysson whipped out a snack and ate it right there. Working out sure is tiring!
 
Brisedya gave her young cousin some excellent advice, telling her that being healthy and happy is more important than anything else.

In less than a week, Brisedya's tweet has been retweeted nearly 13,000 and received almost 44,000 likes.

Tweeple have been showering Allysson with lots of love. Many want to remind Allysson of the importance of body positivity and the fact that fat-shaming is not okay.

Check out some of the loveliest reactions that the tweet drew:
 
Brisedya has assured her followers that she will pass on all the love to Allysson.

