Called 'Fat' By Classmates, 8-Year-Old Girl Showered With Love On Twitter

The girls in her class & her crush Hector called her fat so she told me to take her on my run but mid run she pulls out a snack pic.twitter.com/S94Egx15jG- Briseyda (@briseydahh) March 23, 2017
Brisedya gave her young cousin some excellent advice, telling her that being healthy and happy is more important than anything else.
In less than a week, Brisedya's tweet has been retweeted nearly 13,000 and received almost 44,000 likes.
Tweeple have been showering Allysson with lots of love. Many want to remind Allysson of the importance of body positivity and the fact that fat-shaming is not okay.
Check out some of the loveliest reactions that the tweet drew:
@briseydahh you gave her the best advice! She's lucky to have you! She's gorgeous and funny! Best combo- Eily (@eilymendes) March 28, 2017
@briseydahh and please tell her, she's beautiful just the way she is. Hector's standard may just be blind or whatevu- brian (@_yourstrolly) March 25, 2017
@ndaboo@briseydahh HAHAHAHA omg why have I never brought a snack running before tho- tgriz (@tgrzyll) March 24, 2017
@carlymcvicker@briseydahh this reminds me of my "lifestyle change" days #mems- Kylen Korenek (@ky_k21) March 24, 2017
@briseydahh 1. But where is the fat? 2. Even if there was fat, why would it matter? 3. Hector et al < her n that snack lol- UggMoeJones (@_nellerita_) March 24, 2017
@briseydahh OMG SHE IS BEAUTIFUL AND PERFECT AND DON'T LET ANYONE TELL HER DIFFERENT!- Here the ppl Resist (@fairnatacat) March 25, 2017
Brisedya has assured her followers that she will pass on all the love to Allysson.
