California's 'Super Bloom' Of Flowers Is So Big It Can Be Seen From Space

Photographer Sarah Chah has captured the super bloom in all its glory.

New Delhi:  After years of drought, California is enjoying some lovely respite. Following above average rainfall a five year dry spell, Southern California is enjoying a 'super bloom' of hundreds of wildflowers. So big is the bloom, in fact, that it can be seen from space. Pictures taken from Planet Labs - a start-up founded by ex-NASA engineers, show the change in vegetation as seen from space. High resolution satellite images have captured how the brown transformed to a lovely yellow. See for yourself:
 
Spectacular, right?

Many people have also taken to social media to post pictures of the flowers that have carpeted California.
 
And many expressed a wish to see it
 
Photographer Sarah Chah has captured the super bloom in all its glory. The Temblor Range, a part of the Carrizo Plain that's famous for its wildflowers, has now been carpeted with gorgeous red, yellow and purple flowers.
 

Make you want to take off for California, doesn't it?

