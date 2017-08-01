Burglar Drinks 'Expensive' Champagne, Passes Out In Woman's Bed The woman came home to discover the wannabe burglar sound asleep in her bedroom, quickly retreated outside and called the police.

In what seems like a warped version of Goldilocks and the Three Bears, a man was arrested after he kicked down the door of a woman's house in Esperance, Western Australia, drank her "expensive" champagne and passed out in her bed. The woman, reports local media, came home to discover the wannabe burglar sound asleep in her bedroom, quickly retreated outside and called the police. Esperance Express reports that the 36-year-old man allegedly forced his way into the woman's home on Friday afternoon and helped himself to a bottle of Louis Perdrier Champagne."It must have been quite potent," ABC Esperance reports Senior Sergeant Richard Moore as saying, because the burglar promptly fell asleep in her bed. Pictures provided by Esperance Police to local media show at least six bottles of chilled champagne by the woman's bed. Only one, however, appears to have been drunk.When the woman returned home and discovered, to her horror, the man in her bedroom, she crept outside and called the police."She actually used her initiative which is really good, she crept out of the house and managed to phone police who attended and arrested the offender," the senior police officer adds.The man was taken to hospital after being found "very intoxicated." He reportedly recorded a blood alcohol reading of eight times the legal driving limit.He has been charged with burglary and stealing Click for more trending news