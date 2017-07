'Bruno and Juliet': Imtiaz Ali's Latest Is All About Puppy Love

Bruno and Juliet is a short film, presented by Imtiaz Ali and directed by Khawar Jamsheed, that's all about puppy love, literally. It's a love story between two dogs - a Saint Bernard named Bruno and a stray named Juliet. Set in Srinagar with no dialogs, the beautiful short film moves along with the help of some music, a couple of intense scenes and some excellent acting - both from the humans and the two dogs.Since being shared on YouTube by LargeShortFilm on June 29, Bruno and Juliet has been viewed over 3 lakh times to very positive reviews from the viewers. In a Facebook post shared some 16 hours ago, filmmakes Imtiaz Ali also thanks the audience for their positive response:So do the two adorable dogs end up together in the face of different breeds, parental opposition and dog catchers? You'll have to watch the video to find out:What do you think of the short film? Do let us know using the comments section below.Click for more trending news