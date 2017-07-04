'Bruno and Juliet': Imtiaz Ali's Latest Is All About Puppy Love

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: July 04, 2017 13:01 IST
23 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Bruno and Juliet': Imtiaz Ali's Latest Is All About Puppy Love

Do Bruno and Juliet live happily ever after? Watch the short film to find out.

Bruno and Juliet is a short film, presented by Imtiaz Ali and directed by Khawar Jamsheed, that's all about puppy love, literally. It's a love story between two dogs - a Saint Bernard named Bruno and a stray named Juliet.  Set in Srinagar with no dialogs, the beautiful short film moves along with the help of some music, a couple of intense scenes and some excellent acting - both from the humans and the two dogs.

Since being shared on YouTube by LargeShortFilm on June 29, Bruno and Juliet has been viewed over 3 lakh times to very positive reviews from the viewers. In a Facebook post shared some 16 hours ago, filmmakes Imtiaz Ali also thanks the audience for their positive response:
 
 
 


So do the two adorable dogs end up together in the face of different breeds, parental opposition and dog catchers? You'll have to watch the video to find out:



What do you think of the short film? Do let us know using the comments section below.

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

23 Shares
ALSO READCan't Ban Everyone From Depositing Old Notes, Says Supreme Court
Bruno and JulietImtiaz Ali short filmShort film dogs

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
OnePlus 5OnePlus 5 vs Galaxy S8TransformersThe Big SickBaby Driver

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................