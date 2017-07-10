Brown Girl's Guide To Beauty: Powerful Video On Body Positivity Is Viral 2.2 million views and counting

"We're all more than our colouration and body type," says Aranya Johar in her latest piece of spoken word poetry, reigniting once more the debate around society's standards of beauty. The 18-year-old who won millions over with her 'Brown Girl's Guide To Gender' three months ago is now back with another powerful piece titled, 'A Brown Girl's Guide To Beauty.' In just three minutes, she touches upon everything from the stigma attached to being 'dark' skinned to the idea of the 'ideal' body type, to the need for body positivity and to how society's ideas of beauty affect not just women but also men.Her performance has definitely touched a chord with the audience, going by the comments section and the fact that her video has been shared over 43,000 times on Facebook since it was published on July 7. With over 2.2 million views to its credit, her performance is definitely a must-watch."Forget snow white, say hello to chocolate brown, I'll write my own fairy tale" Goosebumps! More power to you, Aranya!" writes one user in the comments section. "This is amazing, you just nailed it!" says another.