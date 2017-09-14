British Museum Tweets 'Asian Names Can Be Confusing', Apologises After Backlash

... We aim to be understandable by 16 year olds. Sometimes Asian names can be confusing, so we have to be careful about using too many. - British Museum (@britishmuseum) September 13, 2017

We are limited by the length of labels. Dynasties & gods have different names in various Asian languages. We want to focus on the stories - British Museum (@britishmuseum) September 13, 2017

this is a bizarre comment - we should be encouraging young people to learn new words and explore the cultures on display - shit face (@pipsuxx) September 13, 2017

"Sometimes Asian names can be confusing, so we have to be careful about using too many"



Ethnic names are not something you need to dilute - Amna (@AGlasgowGirl) September 13, 2017

"asian names are too confusing so we removed them"= institutional racism at it's finest. why not educate 16 yr olds? don't keep them stupid. https://t.co/wbovDiflZW - leo kalyan (@leokalyan) September 13, 2017

Only non-Asian 16 year olds exist? https://t.co/7sQfzMFg9d - Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) September 14, 2017

They didn't find them confusing when they were colonising, looting and filling the museums to begin with. Funny that. - SKbydesign (@SKbydesign) September 13, 2017

Yeah I guess you used enough from 1858-1947. Stealing the Kohinoor wasn't too confusing for you though. https://t.co/hVId843FCO - Kal Penn (@kalpenn) September 13, 2017

Apologies, we would just like to add some further clarification here: pic.twitter.com/t9xnJ8rJ3S - British Museum (@britishmuseum) September 13, 2017

In response to your comments, we feel it's important to address a few final points here: pic.twitter.com/3cRkiwePtU - British Museum (@britishmuseum) September 13, 2017

"Asian names are so confusing," Kristin said, and nodding in agreement were her friends Kirsten, Kristen, Kristine, Krystin, Krystal, Khrys. - Elizabeth M. (@_ElizabethMay) September 13, 2017

you: Asian names are hard

you: I love the music of Tchaikovsky

you: Schwarzenegger movies are great

you: my fav Targaryen is Daenerys - (@noahjussi) September 13, 2017

If they can understand Targaryen, Lannister, Baelish, Melisandre and Baratheon they can wrap their heads around Ramachandran or Viswanathan! - Melissa Therms (@MelissaTherms) September 13, 2017