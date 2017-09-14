British Museum Tweets 'Asian Names Can Be Confusing', Apologises After Backlash

"Stealing the Kohinoor wasn't too confusing for you though," tweeted actor Kal Penn in response

Updated: September 14, 2017
Their comment prompted huge backlash on social media.

On Wednesday, the official Twitter account of the British Museum hosted an 'Ask A Curator' session with Jane Portal, who is the 'Keeper of Asia' at the museum. However, during the question and answer session, things went south when a Twitter user asked how the museum went about designing exhibition labels and information that are widely accessible. In response, the British Museum tweeted that they aim to make signs understandable for 16-year-olds and that Asian names can sometimes be "confusing".
 
The comment, perceived by many as offensive, soon prompted massive backlash on the micro-blogging website.
 
Amongst those who criticized the comment was Indian-American actor Kal Penn.
 
The British Museum quickly issued a clarification and apologised.
 
Their social media 'foot-in-mouth' moment however paved the way for some funny tweets:
 
 

