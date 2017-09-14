British Museum Tweets 'Asian Names Can Be Confusing', Apologises After Backlash

... We aim to be understandable by 16 year olds. Sometimes Asian names can be confusing, so we have to be careful about using too many.- British Museum (@britishmuseum) September 13, 2017
We are limited by the length of labels. Dynasties & gods have different names in various Asian languages. We want to focus on the stories- British Museum (@britishmuseum) September 13, 2017
The comment, perceived by many as offensive, soon prompted massive backlash on the micro-blogging website.
this is a bizarre comment - we should be encouraging young people to learn new words and explore the cultures on display- shit face (@pipsuxx) September 13, 2017
"Sometimes Asian names can be confusing, so we have to be careful about using too many"- Amna (@AGlasgowGirl) September 13, 2017
Ethnic names are not something you need to dilute
"asian names are too confusing so we removed them"= institutional racism at it's finest. why not educate 16 yr olds? don't keep them stupid. https://t.co/wbovDiflZW- leo kalyan (@leokalyan) September 13, 2017
Only non-Asian 16 year olds exist? https://t.co/7sQfzMFg9d- Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) September 14, 2017
They didn't find them confusing when they were colonising, looting and filling the museums to begin with. Funny that.- SKbydesign (@SKbydesign) September 13, 2017
Amongst those who criticized the comment was Indian-American actor Kal Penn.
Yeah I guess you used enough from 1858-1947. Stealing the Kohinoor wasn't too confusing for you though. https://t.co/hVId843FCO- Kal Penn (@kalpenn) September 13, 2017
The British Museum quickly issued a clarification and apologised.
Apologies, we would just like to add some further clarification here: pic.twitter.com/t9xnJ8rJ3S- British Museum (@britishmuseum) September 13, 2017
In response to your comments, we feel it's important to address a few final points here: pic.twitter.com/3cRkiwePtU- British Museum (@britishmuseum) September 13, 2017
Their social media 'foot-in-mouth' moment however paved the way for some funny tweets:
"Asian names are so confusing," Kristin said, and nodding in agreement were her friends Kirsten, Kristen, Kristine, Krystin, Krystal, Khrys.- Elizabeth M. (@_ElizabethMay) September 13, 2017
you: Asian names are hard- (@noahjussi) September 13, 2017
you: I love the music of Tchaikovsky
you: Schwarzenegger movies are great
you: my fav Targaryen is Daenerys
If they can understand Targaryen, Lannister, Baelish, Melisandre and Baratheon they can wrap their heads around Ramachandran or Viswanathan!- Melissa Therms (@MelissaTherms) September 13, 2017
