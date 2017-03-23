British Man Walks From Kanyakumari To Kolkata To Raise Money For Charity

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT A British man walked from Kanyakumari to Kolkata to raise money for charity New Delhi: A British retiree walked over 2,500 kilometres along India's east coast to raise money for a Kolkata-based nonprofit. Patrick Baddeley set off from India's southernmost tip of Kanyakumari last October and managed to cross Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and reached Kolkata in late February. Mr Baddeley carefully documented his journey on Facebook and the page offers a lovely insight into everyday life in India.



Mr Baddeley was walking to raise money for



"I first went to India as a long-haired student in 1973. Thus began a love affair that has continued to this day," wrote Mr Baddeley on his



Take a look at some of the highlights from Mr Baddeley's inspiring journey:





He began his journey in Kanyakumari







And made good friends with Dhirendra Singh, the man driving a support vehicle as he walked







He made lots of stops at street side dhabas for meals and chai







He even stood in line for cash at an ATM during demonetisation







He stopped by a local barbershop and loved it







He even became somewhat of a local celebrity







He found plenty of supporters along the way







Look at the colourful welcome he got when he finally reached Kolkata







Did you find Mr Baddeley's charity walk inspiring? Do let us know in the comments section below.



