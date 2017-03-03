Guilty Of Bending The Truth On Social Media? This Video Is Just For You

What lengths would you go to for that perfect picture? Quite far, if this viral video is to be believed. Those stunning vacation pics, posts about healthy food, 'caught in the moment' selfies or shots of friends hanging out - aren't exactly what they appear to be according to this video. It shows that there are more than a few nips and tucks that go around in the quest of having the coolest feed ever. Shared on the 'Ditch the Label' Facebook page, the video tries to highlight the little lies people tell on social media. Since being shared on February 20, the video has collected over 7.1 million views."We're all guilty of twisting the truth a little bit on social media, but at which point has it gone too far?" says the description for the video. It shows various people altering their reality, all in the hope of creating that one perfect picture.The video shows a woman who wakes up, applies make up and crawls back into bed to post that 'I woke up like this' photo. One man is shown posting a picture of his 'super healthy breakfast' which he promptly throws away after the photo. Another instance shows a group of friends, all on their phones, putting the devices down only for a picture. Once done, they're back to scrolling through their various feeds.The video has also collected over one lakh shares and more than 80,000 reactions on Facebook."Do people actually do this? I am round a lot of people who use social media heavily and whilst people may arrange the odd coffee on a table to make it look a bit more appealing, applying makeup at 6am and pretending that's how you looked upon waking up is actually pretty disturbing...," says one commenter on Facebook."The relationship one and the friends at dinner is literally the whole of Instagram and snapchat. The nights and times that are usually the best you rarely have time to photograph!" says another.What do you think of this video? Tell us using the comments section below.