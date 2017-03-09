Bright Pink Water Flows From Taps In Canadian Town. Watch The Bizarre Video

"This is what just happened in the Town of #Onoway. This is a disaster. So thankful I get to drink Kangen water," posted Erin Lacey.
The Mayor of the town, Dale Krasnow, put out a statement on Tuesday addressing the issue. The cause of the pink water, according to the statement, could be a potassium permanganate. "We are still assessing what exactly happened but it appears a valve may have stuck allowing the potassium permanganate to get into our sump reservoir and thereby into the Town's water distribution system," he says.
Onoway resident Trevor Winfield posted a video of bright pink water flowing from his tap with the caption, "My water is broken. Thanks town of Onoway." You can watch the bizarre video below:
